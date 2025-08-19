Tiffani Thiessen Strips Naked While Shoving Cake in Her Mouth: Watch the Saucy Video

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffani Thiessen ordered cake with a side of nudity. The Saved by the Bell alum, 51, went fully naked while snacking on a layered carrot cake on Monday, August 18. Thiessen wore nothing but a stack of gold bracelets, a necklace and a ring as she dug her fork into the dessert.

She styled her short brunette bob in loose waves while she cheekily declared to the camera, "How do you eat it?" "When it’s hot out, you gotta get naked… #nakedcarrotcake," the TV star captioned the Instagram Reel, which was set to Samuel Jack's "Feels Like Summer." "Recipe in the comments if you wanna get naked too 😜." Thiessen proceeded to list the ingredients and instructions for fans in case they wanted to replicate the nine-inch, triple-layer cake. However, her audience seemed more focused on her looks than the sweet treat. "Still aging like fine wine omg😍🔥," one person wrote, while another said, "Pretty genius marketing! 😜👌🏻Gorg!! I’ll have what she’s having! 😍👑🔥🙌🏻."

Tiffani Thiessen Makes a Racy Reference

Thiessen has been on a sultry streak recently, as she made a racy reference while showing off her deck on August 17. "Big DECK energy 😜," she wrote as she danced around her patio. The actress donned a beige fedora, horse-embroidered cardigan and ripped jeans while shaking her butt to the camera. At one point, she lay on the ground, rolled onto her side and kicked her leg up to her head.

Tiffani Thiessen's Upcoming Disney Show

Source: @tiffanithiessen/Instagram Tiffani Thiessen got cheeky when showing off her carrot cake.

One day prior, Thiessen shared that she will be joining the cast of Disney's new series Coven Academy. She stars alongside Malina Weissman, Malachi Barton, Louis Thresher, Jordan Leftwich, Ora Duplass and Sway Bhatia. "Exciting news! Premiering 2026 ❤️," Thiessen captioned an Instagram screenshot of the Deadline announcement.

Tiffani Thiessen's Outlook on Aging

Source: @tiffanithiessen/Instagram Tiffani Thiessen flaunted her bare figure.