Tiffani Thiessen, 51, Is 'Prioritizing Her Health More' as She 'Gets Older' and 'Embraces the Aging Process'
Tiffani Thiessen has found comfort in aging — and she's shared her secrets to gracefully getting older with OK!.
The Saved by the Bell star, 51, exclusively opens up about how she keeps her health and wellness in check while promoting her partnership with Isopure as a proud spokesperson for the protein lifestyle brand.
After experiencing a full year of being in her 50s, Thiessen had a refreshing change in perspective, admitting: "I don’t stress as much about the small stuff as I use to when I was younger. It’s such a freeing way to live."
Plus, entering the new decade has allowed her to "focus more on myself" by "putting time into taking care of me now that my kids are a lot older."
Speaking of her and husband Brady Smith's children, Thiessen's daughter, Harper, 14, and son Holt, 9, fortunately "keep [her] feeling young."
"From my teenager keeping me in the loop of beauty and style trends to my youngest son keeping me laughing," she gushes of how her offspring liven up her days.
Overall, the White Collar actress finds the greatest comfort in simply "embracing the aging process and giving myself grace."
Additionally, Thiessen notes, "self care is so important. And that can mean so many different things — body care, mind care, etc."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In addition to self care and healthy eating, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum emphasizes the importance of exercising.
"I truly think you can’t have one and not the other," she declares of working out and fueling her body with the right foods. "Fitness is something that I need just as much [as eating healthy] and I have to say, I look forward to because it just feels empowering and wonderful for your mental health as well."
"As I’ve gotten older, I have started to prioritize my health more and I am being more mindful about the ingredients in my recipes," she adds before revealing her reasoning behind working with Isopure.
"It was the perfect fit to help me meet my daily protein needs! It’s so easy to add the Zero Carb Vanilla Protein Powder to my favorite recipes and it tastes delicious too," she shares. "Isopure Zero Carb Vanilla Protein Powder is my secret hack for an easy way to meet my daily protein needs with zero sugar and no carbs. I add one scoop of the vanilla flavor into any recipe for 25 grams of protein — it’s such an easy way to add a boost of protein while still tasting delicious!"
The protein brand is Theissen's secret weapon when she's craving carbs, too, as Isopure allows her to "enjoy cheat days guilt-free!"
"You can add it to any recipe – from cakes to soups! One of my favorite 'cheat recipes' to add it to is my Carrot Morning Muffins recipe. I add a scoop of Isopure’s Zero Carb Vanilla Protein Powder, which gives it the boost I want plus a hint of sweetness," the brunette beauty explains.
Cooking in general has been a main factor in Theissen's ability to keep her health in check.
"I also just enjoy the process of creating a meal so much and have since I was young," she mentions.