Tiffany Haddish Says 'Vulnerability Is What Makes You Strong': 'There Are So Many People Just Like Me'
Sept. 15 2026, Published 7:18 p.m. ET
Comedian Tiffany Haddish knows being open and honest in life is the way to go.
"Do I ever feel vulnerable putting myself out there and sharing all my life experiences? H--- yeah! But vulnerability is what makes you strong! If you’re not able to be a little vulnerable, baby, you’re not able to really be. You’re going to have an attitude problem later on down the road. Trust me," the actress, 46, who served Raising Cane’s hand-battered, cooked-to-order Chicken Fingers to Matthew Rhys backstage at the 78th Emmy Awards moments after he made Emmy Awards history with lead acting wins for two shows in Los Angeles on Monday, September 14, exclusively told OK!.
"What I’ve learned about myself by being vulnerable publicly is there are so many people who are just like me. So many times in life, I’ve thought, 'Oh man, I’m the only person going through this.' But apparently, I’m not. And that’s where vulnerability is good. When you share your vulnerability, you find out you’re not the only one, and it makes you even stronger," she continued.
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Haddish, who typically touches upon various topics during her stand-up specials, including her time in the foster care system, her future plans for adoption and her personal wellness routines, is motivated to continue her amazing career.
"I’ve already accomplished a lot in life. There are a few things that I have yet to accomplish: one, solving world hunger; two, becoming the president of the United States of America; and three, becoming an Olympic gold medal winner," she quipped.
She also gave a shout-out to some of her mentors in Hollywood.
"In my career, I’ve looked up to many people in this business, but when it comes to women in this business, I’ve looked up to Lucille Ball, Betty White, Moms Mabley and Whoopi Goldberg," she said.
In the meantime, Haddish was excited to be part of the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., on September 14.
"The thing that I love about Raising Cane’s so much is the delicious food, but also how they are active in the community," she said of teaming up with the brand for their backstage experience. "I stick with the same order every time. I like three chicken fingers and some French fries with a nice little drink on the side, usually a Sprite."
"My ideal Cane’s moment is grabbing it while I’m on a road trip. Ain’t nothing like some chicken fingers on a road trip, baby," she added.