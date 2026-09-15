PHOTOS Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 Emmys Include Shailene Woodley and Derek Hough: Photos Source: AP See the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2026 Emmys, from Shailene Woodley's clashing Balenciaga look to Derek Hough's oversized green suit. Taylor Camp Sept. 15 2026, Published 11:53 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Not every look can be a winner. Television's biggest stars gathered at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 14, bringing plenty of glamour and a few questionable fashion choices to the red carpet. From clashing colors and overwhelming silhouettes to looks that felt more costume than couture, these stars landed on our worst-dressed list.

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SHAILENE WOODLEY

Source: AP

Shailene Woodley certainly wasn't afraid of color in her custom Balenciaga ensemble, but there may have been one too many ideas competing for attention. The Paradise star paired a plunging periwinkle halter top with oversized gold crystal and sequin covered pants, burgundy opera gloves and a chunky multicolored necklace. The unexpected combination quickly divided viewers online.

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ALAN CUMMING

Source: AP

Alan Cumming opted for a black suit covered in contrasting white embellishments, pairing the unconventional look with white shoes. The Traitors host is known for taking fashion risks, but between the busy detailing across his jacket and trousers and the stark footwear, the ensemble has a lot fighting for attention.

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MEG SALTER and PAUL W. DOWNS

Source: AP

Meg Salter took dressing for the job she wanted very literally. The Hacks star transformed herself into an Emmy statue with gold body paint, a metallic crop top and shorts, elaborate wings and a matching headpiece. Costar Paul W. Downs posed alongside her in a classic black tux. The commitment was impressive, but as red carpet fashion, Stalter's theatrical ensemble landed firmly in costume territory.

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LISA ANN WALTER

Source: AP

Lisa Ann Walter brought the drama in a strapless black Christian Siriano gown featuring a ruched bodice and enormous tulle sleeves. Unfortunately, the sheer volume of fabric overwhelmed the Abbott Elementary star, with the statement sleeves competing with the already dramatic gown rather than complementing it.

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DEREK HOUGH

Source: AP

Derek Hough went bold in an oversized, emerald green double-breasted suit. While the saturated shade ensured the Dancing With the Stars judge stood out, the extra-long jacket and pooling wide-leg trousers made the otherwise sleek look feel swallowed by fabric.

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CIARA MILLER

Source: AP

Ciara Miller showed off her toned figure in a white halter-style crop top and matching low-rise skirt. Though the Summer House star looked stunning, the breezy two-piece felt more suited to a tropical getaway than television's biggest award night.

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AYO EDEBIRI

Source: AP

Ayo Edebiri embraced dramatic proportions in a custom Chanel creation featuring an icy blue tiered front and a massive fiery orange bow cascading down the back. The Bear star's playful fashion choices typically pay off, but the oversized bows, contrasting colors and layers of fabric made this particular look feel overly busy.

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AIMEE CARRERO

Source: AP

Aimee Carrero opted for a dramatic black two-piece ensemble featuring a structured crop top and high-slit skirt. The voluminous ruffles and flowing train added plenty of movement, but combined with the tiny top and dramatic skirt, the proportions didn't quite come together.

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MIRANDA RAE MAYO

Source: AP

Miranda Rae Mayo brought florals to the Emmys in a plunging black jumpsuit covered in bold red roses. She layered the look with a voluminous black wrap, but the combination of the floral print, deep neckline and oversized outer layer left the ensemble feeling unnecessarily complicated.

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EUNICE BAE

Source: AP