or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > The Today Show
OK LogoNEWS

'Clumsy' Tiffany Haddish Flips a Table While Guest Hosting 'Today': 'Who Put This Here?'

Photo of Tiffany Haddish
Source: NBC

Tiffany Haddish made a memorable entrance as 'Today' show guest host, knocking over a table and leaving co-host Jenna Bush Hager — and fans — laughing.

By:

April 27 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Well, Tiffany Haddish left fans in stitches after she accidentally let a table tumble during her Today guest hosting alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

It happened on the show's April 24 episode while Bush Hager was in the middle of introducing her glamorous co-host.

"Grammy winner, what else are you?" Bush Hager mused just before the furniture drama unfolded.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tiffany Haddish and Jenna Bush Hager
Source: NBC

Tiffany Haddish made quite the entrance on the April 24 episode of 'Today.'

Article continues below advertisement

"Clumsy, I'm clumsy!" Haddish laughed. "That's what I definitely am."

Shaking off the mishap, Bush Hager reassured Haddish that it was merely a case of bad table placement.

"Yes, who put this table here?! Out of my sight?" Haddish shot back, with Bush Hager noting that it was the "first time" this happened.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tiffany Haddish and Jenna Bush Hager
Source: NBC

Despite the chaos, Tiffany Haddish seemed right at home on the 'Today' set.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from the unexpected table fiasco, Haddish clearlyl oved her foray into the talk show realm as a guest co-host. "I had so much fun yesterday. I love being here with you," she gushed.

Bush Hager seems just as thrilled to be cozying up with Haddish, who's among the many celebrity guest co-hosts filling in since Hoda Kotb's departure.

"We're friends, as far as I'm concerned. You're my bestie. See, and that's why we should work together all the time, network executives," Bush Hager declared, playfully calling out to her higher-ups.

MORE ON:
The Today Show

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tiffany Haddish and Jenna Bush Hager
Source: NBC

Celebrity guest hosts continue to rotate on 'Today With Jenna and Friends' following Hoda Kotb’s exit.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the search continues for the permanent co-host to sit beside Jenna. Rumors swirl that she had a blast with past guest host Scarlett Johansson, who left quite the impression.

"They had a wonderful time getting to know each other, there was no awkwardness on or off camera that anyone could see," an insider previously shared with Closer back in February.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tiffany Haddish and Jenna Bush Hager
Source: NBC

Jenna Bush Hager jokingly urged network execs to give Tiffany Haddish a permanent hosting gig.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jenna was a gracious host, and equally impressed at how down-to-earth Scarlett was. Nothing phony or too 'Hollywood' about her," the source said.

The two shared smiles, laughs and candid conversations on parenting, and the chemistry was evident. "On the show, Jenna let Scarlett speak as long as she wanted and didn't cut in as she was prone to do with Hoda," the insider added.

Viewers couldn't get enough of Johansson's time on the show, with online comments pouring in. "Scarlett has been my MOST favorite 'friend' so far," one excited fan shared. "She's the most natural and seems the least forced."

Another fan chimed in, "Jenna & Scarlett should be a thing. You're both awesome together and it looks like you need each other. I hope it works out if that is what's to be."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.