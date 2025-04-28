'Clumsy' Tiffany Haddish Flips a Table While Guest Hosting 'Today': 'Who Put This Here?'
Well, Tiffany Haddish left fans in stitches after she accidentally let a table tumble during her Today guest hosting alongside Jenna Bush Hager.
It happened on the show's April 24 episode while Bush Hager was in the middle of introducing her glamorous co-host.
"Grammy winner, what else are you?" Bush Hager mused just before the furniture drama unfolded.
"Clumsy, I'm clumsy!" Haddish laughed. "That's what I definitely am."
Shaking off the mishap, Bush Hager reassured Haddish that it was merely a case of bad table placement.
"Yes, who put this table here?! Out of my sight?" Haddish shot back, with Bush Hager noting that it was the "first time" this happened.
Aside from the unexpected table fiasco, Haddish clearlyl oved her foray into the talk show realm as a guest co-host. "I had so much fun yesterday. I love being here with you," she gushed.
Bush Hager seems just as thrilled to be cozying up with Haddish, who's among the many celebrity guest co-hosts filling in since Hoda Kotb's departure.
"We're friends, as far as I'm concerned. You're my bestie. See, and that's why we should work together all the time, network executives," Bush Hager declared, playfully calling out to her higher-ups.
Meanwhile, the search continues for the permanent co-host to sit beside Jenna. Rumors swirl that she had a blast with past guest host Scarlett Johansson, who left quite the impression.
"They had a wonderful time getting to know each other, there was no awkwardness on or off camera that anyone could see," an insider previously shared with Closer back in February.
"Jenna was a gracious host, and equally impressed at how down-to-earth Scarlett was. Nothing phony or too 'Hollywood' about her," the source said.
The two shared smiles, laughs and candid conversations on parenting, and the chemistry was evident. "On the show, Jenna let Scarlett speak as long as she wanted and didn't cut in as she was prone to do with Hoda," the insider added.
Viewers couldn't get enough of Johansson's time on the show, with online comments pouring in. "Scarlett has been my MOST favorite 'friend' so far," one excited fan shared. "She's the most natural and seems the least forced."
Another fan chimed in, "Jenna & Scarlett should be a thing. You're both awesome together and it looks like you need each other. I hope it works out if that is what's to be."