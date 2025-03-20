Jenna Bush Hager Spills Guinness on Her Dress During 'Today' St. Patrick's Day Show
Jenna Bush Hager has once again proved that she’s just like us after she chugged a pint of Guinness beer and spilled it all over herself live on Today. The cringe-worthy moment had viewers shouting “OMG!” from their couches!
In a hilarious and messy St. Patrick’s Day showdown, Hager, 43, teamed up with co-host Willie Geist to tackle the TikTok challenge of “splitting the G.” But as Hager raised her glass, it quickly turned into a pint-splashing fiasco.
According to Urban Dictionary, "splitting the G" means hitting that sweet spot where the Guinness fills the glass to perfection — right in line with the "G." But Hager's attempt quickly took a turn as she joked, “Make my mom proud, Laura this is for you,” referring to her mom, former First Lady Laura Bush.
As the frothy liquid cascaded down her green dress and trickled down her chin, the cheers turned to laughter. "I didn’t even make it!" Jenna quipped, laughing off her blunder.
"Oh no!" Willie exclaimed. "Does anyone have a mop or a tarp we can put down? Let’s help you out here. Oh, Jenna."
"What just happened?" Jenna exclaimed, bewildered by her own mess.
"My body couldn’t take it. My body just rejected that. Unfortunately, I ruined my nice green dress," she admitted, still reeling from the unexpected spill.
Jenna thought she had "all the nice beer moves saved up," but this wasn’t exactly what she had in mind.
Meanwhile, viewers are reveling in Jenna’s new dynamic with guest co-hosts on Today. As Hoda Kotb’s slot remains unfilled following her final episode on January 10, fans are clamoring for Willie to make it a permanent partnership.
“I think he’s the one!” one enthusiastic fan commented on Instagram, after Today announced Willie's hosting gig last March 16.
“Yes!!! Love Willie!! He has to be the one!!” another chimed in, echoing the sentiments of countless others who want to see Willie by Jenna’s side full-time.
“Willie is the one! He is and should be the new HODA!” exclaimed passionate viewers, eager for a bit of stability in the fourth hour of Today.
As the speculation swirls about Hoda’s permanent replacement, fans are starting to feel the pressure on Jenna. “How long are the powers that be going to make Jenna adapt to cohost after co-host, week after week? It seems very unfair to her and it is exhausting for the viewers,” one commenter expressed frustration about the rotating guest hosts.
“Many have been really good. While the variety is fun, it can’t be easy for Jenna having to get used to the personalities and styles of different people each week. Hat’s off to her, too,” another viewer stated.