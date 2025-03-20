Jenna Bush Hager Spills Guinness on Her Dress During 'Today' St. Patrick's Day Show

Jenna Bush Hager has once again proved that she’s just like us after she chugged a pint of Guinness beer and spilled it all over herself live on Today. The cringe-worthy moment had viewers shouting “OMG!” from their couches!

In a hilarious and messy St. Patrick’s Day showdown, Hager, 43, teamed up with co-host Willie Geist to tackle the TikTok challenge of “splitting the G.” But as Hager raised her glass, it quickly turned into a pint-splashing fiasco.

According to Urban Dictionary, "splitting the G" means hitting that sweet spot where the Guinness fills the glass to perfection — right in line with the "G." But Hager's attempt quickly took a turn as she joked, “Make my mom proud, Laura this is for you,” referring to her mom, former First Lady Laura Bush.