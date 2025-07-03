EXCLUSIVE Tiffany Walker Shares Her Side of the Story After Married Hollywood Producer Pursued Her: 'I Want to Move on With My Life' Source: Tiffany Walker Tiffany Walker exclusively tells OK! about why she wants to expose Bentley Kyle Evans, who pursued her despite being married.

Tiffany Walker is sharing her side of the story after being pursued by Bentley Kyle Evans — known best for creating the sitcoms Family Time, Love That Girl!, The Jamie Foxx Show and more — despite him being married. "At first, Bentley followed me on Instagram earlier in the year, and I followed back because I'm an actress and I saw that he's in the film industry. I was like, 'This is a great connection.' In November 2024, a casting director invited me to the Mind Your Business wrap party, which is where I met Bentley and his wife and the rest of the cast. I went with the intention of networking and possibly having my own show," she exclusively tells OK!.

Source: Tiffany Walker Tiffany Walker is an actress in Hollywood.

A couple of weeks later, Evans DM'ed Walker, asking her to just chat. "We met for lunch, and he's asking me all these basic questions: Where are you from? How many siblings do you have? His friends came along and were talking about taking me shopping. It took a different turn from acting," she recalls. "Bentley said, 'You're not going to let me spoil you?' We had great chemistry. We spent a lot of time that day at the restaurant Gravitas and then we went to his cigar lounge that he's a member of. We smoke a cigar and chatted it up. He dropped me off at home and kissed me on the cheek goodbye. He said he had an amazing time, and it was an instant connection. We started talking every single day about movies and what to watch."

Fast forward to around the holidays when Evans asked Walker if she would come to Vegas with him because he had a convention there. "He flies me there, and that's when we consummated our relationship," she dishes. "We were inseparable, just talking every day and hanging out. He even bought me an apartment so we could spend time there. He said I was his girlfriend, and toward the end, we were on the phone late at night and he said, 'Men can love two women at the same time because men can compartmentalize.'"

During their interaction at the wrap party, the actress knew Evans was with his wife. "You could tell he was a little nervous," she says of his body language. "He dropped a cigar." However, Walker says he still wanted to pursue her. "We talked every day and he was so nice. I kind of went with it, but I knew he had a wife. I kind of just feel like all men cheat," she states. "We didn't talk about his wife too often, though. In the middle of our relationship, he would sometimes feel bad, but he was like, 'All guys cheat.'"

However, Walker hit her breaking point when it was becoming too hard to "sneak" around with him. "He was treating me like I was his girlfriend, and he would say, 'You're my girlfriend.' We would go out on dates all the time, and he went to my Von Dutch show. He was always available. I didn't ask too much about his wife, but it seemed like he was deprived. Toward the end, he was like, 'Well, I love you both.' We were getting really serious — he was talking about meeting my family, and I met his brother. When I said he could meet my aunt in L.A., he was like, 'What if they Google me?' It got a little complicated because it was getting really serious. I was also getting distrustful of him because he is married. I was thinking he could cheat on me — once a cheater, always a cheater. As it got more serious, I wasn't trusting him as much and it wasn't a good vibe anymore."

Source: Tiffany Walker Tiffany Walker wanted to 'share' her truth about the Hollywood producer.

Walker eventually texted him to breakup. "He reacted very calmly. He was like, 'I understand.' He left my keys under my mat," she shares, adding that she believes he just "likes" having affairs. "We still texted afterwards. He always talked about being friends with his exes. Now, we don't talk." As for why Walker wanted to come forward now, she says: "I want to share the truth about him and myself because I don't want to attract those type of situations anymore."

Source: Tiffany Walker Tiffany Walker said she wants 'to move on with' her life.