EXCLUSIVE Hollywood Producer's Cheating Scandal Exposed: Bentley Kyle Evans Pursued Playboy Model Tiffany Walker 'Relentlessly' Despite Being Married Source: @iamtiffanywalker/instagram; @bentleyevans/Instagram Bentley Kyle Evans was accused of cheating on his wife with Tiffany Walker.

A Hollywood producer is in hot water after being accused of stepping out on his marriage. Bentley Kyle Evans — known best for creating the sitcoms Family Time, Love That Girl!, The Jamie Foxx Show and more — allegedly instigated a romantic relationship with Playboy model Tiffany Walker last year, OK! can exclusively reveal.

Hollywood Producer Accused of Infidelity

Source: @iamtiffanywalker/instagram; @bentleyevans/Instagram The Hollywood producer allegedly pursued Tiffany Walker 'relentlessly.'

"Tiffany met Bentley and his wife at a wrap party in November. Despite being married, Bentley pursued Tiffany relentlessly. He was romantic, attentive, and made himself fully available — almost as if he weren’t married at all," a source claims. Evans supposedly told Walker he "loved her" and said he "stayed in his marriage only because a divorce would hurt him financially." He's currently married to Valicia Evans, whom he shares two kids with.

Bentley Kyle Evans's Texts to Tiffany Walker Revealed

Source: Close Friend of Tiffany Walker Tiffany Walker and Bentley Kyle Evans had a flirty texting relationship.

Bentley "claimed the relationship with his wife was no longer intimate, and that Tiffany was the only woman he was sleeping with," the insider alleged, providing proof of the producer's text messages with the aspiring actress. "He promised to mentor her career and spoil her. Bentley helped secure her an apartment and consistently showered her with attention and resources," the source continues. "He told her that he liked having affairs and that he loved 'two women at once' referring to Tiffany and his wife."

Did Bentley Kyle Evans Have Dark Fantasies?

Source: @bentleyevans/Instagram Bentley Kyle Evans allegedly created stories about a mistress being killed.

The cheating scandal exposed even darker allegations involving Tiffany fearing for her life, as the insider says Bentley often "brought up scripts where the mistress ends up murdered," one of which he "claimed to have written himself." "He even had a writer reach out to Tiffany offering her a role where the 'other woman' is killed," the confidant eerily claimed. "He also insisted she watch specific films where the other woman was murdered.""While never overtly threatening, the pattern felt passive-aggressive and intentionally disturbing, especially given the emotional depth of their involvement," the source concluded.

Tiffany Walker Moves on With Craig Robinson

Source: Close Friend of Tiffany Walker Tiffany Walker is now dating Craig Robinson.