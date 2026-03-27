Tiger Woods Involved in Frightening Rollover Crash in Florida — 6 Years After Nearly Dying in Previous Harrowing Accident

Golf star Tiger Woods was involved in a frightening rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., nearly 17 years after flipping an SUV in California.

The crash happened after 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27, in the same city where Woods currently resides. A photo from the scene showed the car lying on its driver's side.

The competitive golfer's condition remains unknown as the investigation remains ongoing, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. An eyewitness told TMZ that two vehicles were involved and Woods "appeared to be OK" on the scene. The crash was "ultimately caused by excessive speed," per the outlet.

The county sheriff is expected to speak with reporters at 5 p.m. ET.

The accident comes 17 years after the athlete survived an SUV rollover outside his Florida mansion.

In November 2009, the golfer's vehicle struck a fire hydrant and then a neighbor's tree after pulling out of his driveway at around 2:24 am. Woods' then-wife, Elin Nordegren, reportedly used a golf club to smash the car's window to help get him out.