Tiger Woods Involved in Frightening Rollover Crash in Florida — 6 Years After Nearly Dying in Previous Harrowing Accident
March 27 2026, Updated 3:55 p.m. ET
Golf star Tiger Woods was involved in a frightening rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Fla.
The crash happened after 2 p.m. on Friday, March 27, in the same city where Woods currently resides. A photo from the scene showed the car lying on its driver's side.
Tiger Woods' Condition Remains Unknown
The competitive golfer's condition remains unknown as the investigation remains ongoing, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. An eyewitness told TMZ that two vehicles were involved and Woods "appeared to be OK" on the scene. The crash was "ultimately caused by excessive speed," per the outlet.
The county sheriff is expected to speak with reporters at 5 p.m. ET.
The accident comes 17 years after the athlete survived an SUV rollover outside his Florida mansion.
In November 2009, the golfer's vehicle struck a fire hydrant and then a neighbor's tree after pulling out of his driveway at around 2:24 am. Woods' then-wife, Elin Nordegren, reportedly used a golf club to smash the car's window to help get him out.
The Accident Came Days After Tiger Woods' Affair Hit Headlines
“She was frantic, upset,” a rep for the Florida Highway Patrol said of Nordegren at the time. “It was her husband lying on the ground.”
The accident came only two days after Woods' affair with New York night club hostess Rachel Uchitel hit headlines. She alleged that the pair had spent time together in Melbourne, Australia, where he had recently competed in the Australian Masters.
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Tiger Woods Has Had Multiple Car Incidents Over the Years
More recently in February 2021, the golf champion was involved in a single-car rollover crash in Los Angeles, sustaining multiple leg injuries.
He was rushed into emergency surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, sidelining him until the 2022 Masters.
The crash followed a separate incident in 2017, where Woods was cited for driving under the influence.
Tiger Woods Was Making His Golf Comeback
Woods had been working on his comeback to the competitive golf world, making an appearance at TGL's Championship match on March 24.
After making his return, Woods revealed his desire to play in The Masters at Augusta National in two weeks. However, Donald Trump slammed the idea during a recent Fox News segment.
"I love Tiger, but he won’t be there," the president said on March 26. "Well, he’ll be there, but he won’t be playing in it."
The match marked Woods' first appearance on the pitch since rupturing his left Achilles tendon more than a year ago while training.