Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery After Rupturing Left Achilles Tendon While Training

Tiger Woods revealed he had to undergo surgery recently after rupturing his left Achilles tendon while training.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods wrote on Tuesday, March 11, following the procedure, which was done by Dr. Charlton Stucken at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Fla.

"This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. 'The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,' added Dr. Stucken," the tweet read. "I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."