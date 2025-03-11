Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery After Rupturing Left Achilles Tendon While Training
Tiger Woods revealed he had to undergo surgery recently after rupturing his left Achilles tendon while training.
“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods wrote on Tuesday, March 11, following the procedure, which was done by Dr. Charlton Stucken at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Fla.
"This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. 'The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,' added Dr. Stucken," the tweet read. "I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."
Of course, many people took to social media to wish the golfer, 49, well.
One person wrote, "Golf isn't the same without you. Hope you have a speedy and full recovery," while another said, "Sorry to hear that, but glad the surgery went smoothly, and full recovery is expected. Praying everything goes well with recovery!"
A third person added, "Best wishes for a quick and full recovery!"
Woods, who last competed in a tour event when he missed the cut at The Open at Royal Troon Golf Course in Scotland in July, has had a lot of ailments as of late.
In September 2024, he underwent micro decompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back.
“The surgery went smoothly, and I’m hopeful this will help alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season,’’ Woods said in a statement. “I look forward to tackling the rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf.’’
Last year, Woods said it would take some time for him to get back on track.
"I'm still not there. And these are 20 of the best players in the world, and I'm not sharp enough to compete against them at this level," Woods said. "When I'm ready to compete and play at this level, then I will."