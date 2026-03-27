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Tiger Woods Kissed Girlfriend Vanessa Trump in Rare Loved-Up Appearance Before Shocking Car Crash

Photo of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump
Source: @tigerwoods/X

Tiger Woods kissed girlfriend Vanessa Trump in a rare loved-up appearance at the TGL Finals before his shocking car crash.

March 27 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

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Tiger Woods packed on the PDA with girlfriend Vanessa Trump before Friday’s shocking car crash.

The golf star, 50, smooched his woman at the TGL Finals at Palm Beach Garden’s SoFi Center on Tuesday, March 24.

Trump was all smiles as she watched Woods play from her seat with daughters Kai, 18, and Chloe, 11.

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Image of Tiger Woods is dating Vanessa Trump.
Source: @tigerwoods/X

Tiger Woods is dating Vanessa Trump.

The athlete’s team wound up losing to the Los Angeles Golf Club, 9-2.

Woods and Trump first debuted their relationship with a sweet X photo in March 2025.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts,” he wrote on the social media share, which received over two million views.

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Tiger Woods Got Into a Rollover Car Crash

Image of Tiger Woods suffered a car crash.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods suffered a car crash.

The couple’s most recent public appearance comes after Woods was involved in a rollover car crash that took place in Jupiter Island, Fla., on Friday, March 27. The incident occurred after 2 p.m., per a statement from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. It is unclear whether he suffered injuries. Sheriff John Budensiek is anticipated to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. local time.

The crash comes just a few months after Woods received lumbar disc replacement surgery on his lower back in October 2025 to improve his mobility and chronic pain. He only just returned to golf for TGL this month and was considering attending the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club next week.

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Inside Tiger Woods' Previous Car Crash

Image of Tiger Woods got into a separate car crash in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods got into a separate car crash in 2021.

In 2021, the golfer similarly got into a rollover crash in Rolling Hills Estates in Southern California. Police said at the time that he was driving over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, causing his Genesis GV80 SUV to ram into a tree and fly through the air before crashing on its side.

At the time, he fractured his right tibia and fibula, needed a rod inserted in the tibia, and had screws and pins placed in his foot and ankle. Woods also received a fasciotomy to alleviate an uncomfortable buildup of pressure in his leg.

"I'm lucky to be alive and also have a limb," he said at the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, noting that doctors even considered amputating his right leg.

Image of Tiger Woods recently received lumbar disc replacement surgery on his lower back.
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods recently received lumbar disc replacement surgery on his lower back.

Fans noticed a pattern in Woods’ frequent crash tendencies.

“He needs to hire a driver,” one person wrote on Facebook, while another emphasized, “Don't ever drive with Tiger.”

A third quipped, “Bro’s making a foray into bumper cars.”

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