TikTok Star Bailey Hutchins Dead at 26 After Colon Cancer Battle

Bailey Hutchins tragically died at 26 years old.

Feb. 12 2025, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

TikTok star Bailey Hutchins tragically died on February 7 at the age of 26 after a battle with colon cancer.

Bailey Hutchins battled colon cancer before passing away.

Her husband, Caden Hutchins, took to Instagram to confirm the sad news. “I’m devastated to say that my Bailey B has passed away last night,” he wrote of the popular star, who was also known as Healing With Bailey. “She fought such a tough incredible fight these past two years and she’s no longer suffering from all the torturous pain she has endured during this journey.” Caden went on to share being her husband and caregiver was “such a blessing." “I am still in such disbelief and in denial that I just lost my best friend,” he heartbreakingly added. "You were and always will be such a light in any room you fill Bailey, and such an inspiration to others. Your faith could move mountains Baby, unfortunately God had bigger plans for you Up Above. Until we meet again.”

Caden Hutchins confirmed the news of his wife's death.

In January 2025, Bailey updated her followers that a mass on her colon was causing an obstruction, leading her to be hospitalized. Soon after, she changed her mind about being open with her fans regarding her health battle.

“I’m not going to share any updates on what’s actually going on with me because I just can’t,” she said on TikTok on January 19. “I just cannot. But I’m here. And I’m alive.”

Bailey Hutchins asked fans to 'pray' in her final TikTok post.

In her final post on the popular social media platform, Bailey asked if her followers wanted to pray for her. She also referenced a quote from Psalms 118:7 from the Bible, which says, “I shall not die but live and declare the works of the Lord.”

Fans of Bailey’s took to Instagram to share how devastated they were by the news.

Caden Hutchins said being Bailey's caretaker was 'a blessing.'

“This is so heartbreaking,” one user wrote. “Praying so hard for you & both of your families. I’m so sorry.”

Another Instagram member claimed she “is and always will be” an “inspiration to everyone who watched her.” “God used her in mighty ways,” they added. “We take comfort knowing she’s with Jesus now. Prayers for your family.”

Still, another person shared Bailey had been their “cancer confidant.” “We shared scripture and illness humour,” they noted. “I thank God for her. He called her home. My sincere condolences to you and your family. I will never forget her.”

