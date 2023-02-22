TikTok Stars, Alex and Kellz, Are House-Hunting In Arizona, And Their Lifestyle Is Major #Goals

The series follows Alex, Kellz, and their young son as they explore various houses for sale in the community. They have already toured dozens of luxurious homes, with Kellz asking fans and locals for help.

In one of the videos, Kellz called on fans to help them find their first home in Arizona. "Alex and I are tired of renting a house, and if you know a real estate agent in the Scottsdale area, have them reach out to us cause we definitely need one," Kellz said. Alex and Kellz have been viewing houses in Scottsdale, Queen Creek, and Gilbert.