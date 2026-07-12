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Tim Allen Finds Buzz and Jessie's Kiss in 'Toy Story 5' Unsettling: 'Creepy'

split photo of Tim Allen, Buzz & Jessie
Source: MEGA;Toy Story 5/Pixar Animation Studios

Tim Allen reacted to Buzz and Jessie’s kiss in 'Toy Story 5,' calling the scene unsettling.

July 12 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Tim Allen recently shared his thoughts on a surprising scene in Toy Story 5 that has many fans talking.

The actor, who has voiced Buzz Lightyear since the franchise began in 1995, found himself feeling uncomfortable about a kiss shared between Buzz and Jessie at the film's climax.

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image of Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, shared his reaction to a surprising romantic moment in 'Toy Story 5.'
Source: Toy Story 5/Pixar Animation Studios

Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, shared his reaction to a surprising romantic moment in 'Toy Story 5.'

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In an interview with Us Weekly, Allen candidly expressed his feelings, stating, “[It was] creepy!”

He elaborated on the discomfort he felt while voicing Buzz, saying, “When I’m doing [Toy Story], I’m literally an 8-year-old kid. That’s what the personality I feel is inside Buzz, is my 11-year-old. So it’s like, ‘Oh God, oh no, I’m doing that?!'”

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image of Tim Allen admitted feeling uncomfortable about a kiss between Buzz and Jessie at the film’s climax.
Source: MEGA

Tim Allen admitted feeling uncomfortable about a kiss between Buzz and Jessie at the film’s climax.

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The kiss scene, which occurs after Buzz confesses his feelings for Jessie, left Allen questioning the appropriateness of the moment, especially in light of his role as a father. He has two daughters — Katherine, 36 and Elizabeth, 17 — and shared that every time a kissing scene appears, the atmosphere in the room changes.

“Every time there’s a kissing scene, everybody gets really quiet in the room,” he said.

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image of Tim Allen said the moment felt strange while recording because he still connects Buzz’s personality to a childlike mindset.
Source: Toy Story 5/Pixar Animation Studios

Tim Allen said the moment felt strange while recording because he still connects Buzz’s personality to a childlike mindset.

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Discussing his reaction to the scene, Allen recalled, “I remember when I first read it, I said, ‘Are you going to show this?’”

He pondered the implications of animated characters expressing romantic feelings, saying, “It gets into some larger dramatic questions. Can they get married? And let’s move on from there.”

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Despite the initial hesitation, Allen ultimately embraced the scene, stating, “I loved [it] because it affects everybody in the room. You know, adults and then kids go, ‘Eew!’ You got that potpourri of responses.”

The film takes a significant turn as Buzz and Jessie tie the knot during a pretend wedding organized by their owner, Bonnie.

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In addition to discussing the film, Allen shared insights into his experiences as a father. He humorously admitted that he “never really wanted” to be a father, joking about parenting challenges.

“As people have said many times about parenting, you go through all this [stuff] to get a driver’s license or a passport, but there’s nothing about [raising] children,” he commented.

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image of Tim Allen said the scene ultimately sparked strong emotional responses and became a memorable part of the film.
Source: MEGA

Tim Allen said the scene ultimately sparked strong emotional responses and became a memorable part of the film.

Reflecting on his journey as a parent, Allen noted how much different it is raising his younger daughter, Elizabeth, compared to Katherine.

“I made amends to [Katherine]. With the younger one, I see how much different it is when I’ve been sober almost 30 years,” he explained.

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