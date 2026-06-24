‘Toy Story 5’ Sets $160 Million Box Office Record as Biggest Domestic Opening of 2026

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Toy Story 5 turned a 30-year-old franchise into the biggest domestic opening of the year so far. Disney and Pixar’s latest sequel opened to an estimated $160 million domestically, topping the franchise’s previous record of $120.9 million for Toy Story 4 in 2019. Internationally, the film added $152 million for a $312 million global start.

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The Woody and Buzz Advantage

Source: MEGA The new sequel topped franchise records with a $160 million opening.

"Toy Story 5 is succeeding because it delivers two things families are craving right now: trust and connection,” said educator Josephine Hunt, founder of The Resilience Revolution. “Parents who grew up with Woody and Buzz are now sharing those same characters with their own children, creating a powerful multigenerational experience," Hunt said. That handoff matters. Many millennial parents were children when Toy Story debuted, and now, they are buying tickets for their own kids.

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Source: MEGA Parents and children shared the film across generations.

"Many of the parents filling theaters this weekend were children themselves when Toy Story first came out in 1995,” said Michele Y. Smith, CEO of the Museum of Pop Culture (MOPOP).“They grew up with these characters, carried them into adulthood, and now they get to share them with their own kids. That kind of legacy is extraordinarily rare,” she added. “At MOPOP, we think a lot about how pop culture gets passed down across generations. The most enduring properties become part of a family's shared story.”

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Nostalgia as a Box Office Currency

Source: MEGA Nostalgia brought another major Disney and Pixar box office win.

“Toy Story isn’t just a movie ticket purchase. It’s a purchase of confidence, memory, and connection,” said Ravi Sawhney, founder of RKS Design and creator of Psycho-Aesthetics. “​​People often assume nostalgia is simply looking backward, but what’s happening here is much more powerful,” he added. “Parents who grew up with these characters are now sharing them with their own children, creating a rare experience that connects generations through a shared emotional language.” David Phillips, author of the forthcoming Surfing the Invisible Wave, put it even more directly. “The generation that clutched Woody dolls in 1995 is staring down midlife, cleaning out childhood bedrooms, and actively choosing to pass something forward rather than let it go,” he explained. “Nostalgia isn't just trending. It's the most powerful currency in entertainment right now and families are spending it.”

The Screen-Time Irony

Source: MEGA Families traded screen time for a movie theater experience.