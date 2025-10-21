Tim Curry 'Dreaded' Working With Tom Cruise on 'Legend,' Admits He Was Never 'Blown Away' by the Actor’s 'Talent'

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Curry got candid about his time on the set of 1986’s Legend with Tom Cruise, admitting he wasn’t impressed with young actor. In his new memoir Vagabond, released on October 14, Curry reflected on working with Cruise, then in his early 20s, admitting he was “never blown away by his talent” on set.

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Curry Wasn't 'Blown Away' by Tom Cruise

Source: MEGA Tim Curry admitted he wasn't impressed with his 'Legend' costar Tom Cruise.

"Before we met on the set of Legend, I had seen Risky Business with Tom cast perfectly as the cute, innocent young rebel,” the Scary Movie 2 actor wrote. “And when we finally appeared in a film together, he was very nice and easy to be around — but he’s also quite unique, and not a person I fully understood. We never had any issues, but I cannot say I felt the appeal.” Curry said that, unlike those around Cruise, he wasn’t “starstruck” and even “dreaded” the experience to work with the Risky Business star. In addition, Curry pointed out his costars unique method acting habits.

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Curry Called Out Tom Cruise's Method Acting Style

Source: MEGA Tim Curry admitted he was 'never blown away' by Tom Cruise's talent.

"He was very into fully embodying his role, and I believe even requested to sleep on the snow set because he wanted to feel at home there," Curry recalled. Curry pointed out that he spent very little time with Cruise, as his role as the demonic villain Darkness required six hours of makeup and prosthetics to transform him into character.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Curry Said His Time With Tom Cruise Was Limited

Source: MEGA Tim Curry explained that his role required hours of hair and makeup.

"I didn't really engage with Tom Cruise all that much, perhaps because this wasn't the type of film where we'd all sit around chatting — Ridley [Scott] didn't foster that environment, and in my case my prothetics regimen meant that I couldn't exactly go out for pints prior to having my horns and hooves removed. By the end of my extrication I would be ready for nowhere but my own bed," Curry wrote. "There’s not much I can say definitively about him, since we didn’t get to know each other very well, but at the end of the day I found him to be a very thoughtful, considerate colleague — which I appreciated."

'Legend' Hit Theaters in 1986

Source: MEGA 'Legend' eventually became a cult classic despite underperforming at the box office.