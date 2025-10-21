or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tom Cruise
OK LogoNEWS

Tim Curry 'Dreaded' Working With Tom Cruise on 'Legend,' Admits He Was Never 'Blown Away' by the Actor’s 'Talent'

Photo of Tim Curry and Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Tim Curry admitted he wasn't impressed by Tom Cruise's 'talent' when they worked together on 'Legend' and said he 'didn't understand the appeal' of the actor.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tim Curry got candid about his time on the set of 1986’s Legend with Tom Cruise, admitting he wasn’t impressed with young actor.

In his new memoir Vagabond, released on October 14, Curry reflected on working with Cruise, then in his early 20s, admitting he was “never blown away by his talent” on set.

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Curry Wasn't 'Blown Away' by Tom Cruise

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tim Curry admitted he wasn't impressed with his 'Legend' costar Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA

Tim Curry admitted he wasn't impressed with his 'Legend' costar Tom Cruise.

"Before we met on the set of Legend, I had seen Risky Business with Tom cast perfectly as the cute, innocent young rebel,” the Scary Movie 2 actor wrote. “And when we finally appeared in a film together, he was very nice and easy to be around — but he’s also quite unique, and not a person I fully understood. We never had any issues, but I cannot say I felt the appeal.”

Curry said that, unlike those around Cruise, he wasn’t “starstruck” and even “dreaded” the experience to work with the Risky Business star. In addition, Curry pointed out his costars unique method acting habits.

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Curry Called Out Tom Cruise's Method Acting Style

Photo of Tim Curry admitted he was 'never blown away' by Tom Cruise's talent.
Source: MEGA

Tim Curry admitted he was 'never blown away' by Tom Cruise's talent.

"He was very into fully embodying his role, and I believe even requested to sleep on the snow set because he wanted to feel at home there," Curry recalled.

Curry pointed out that he spent very little time with Cruise, as his role as the demonic villain Darkness required six hours of makeup and prosthetics to transform him into character.

MORE ON:
Tom Cruise

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tim Curry Said His Time With Tom Cruise Was Limited

Photo of Tim Curry explained that his role required hours of hair and makeup.
Source: MEGA

Tim Curry explained that his role required hours of hair and makeup.

"I didn't really engage with Tom Cruise all that much, perhaps because this wasn't the type of film where we'd all sit around chatting — Ridley [Scott] didn't foster that environment, and in my case my prothetics regimen meant that I couldn't exactly go out for pints prior to having my horns and hooves removed. By the end of my extrication I would be ready for nowhere but my own bed," Curry wrote. "There’s not much I can say definitively about him, since we didn’t get to know each other very well, but at the end of the day I found him to be a very thoughtful, considerate colleague — which I appreciated."

'Legend' Hit Theaters in 1986

Photo of 'Legend' eventually became a cult classic despite underperforming at the box office.
Source: MEGA

'Legend' eventually became a cult classic despite underperforming at the box office.

Legend hit theaters in April 1986 and underperformed at the box office. Over time, the film has earned a cult following, with many fans hailing it an underrated gem of the fantasy genre.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.