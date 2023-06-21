Tom Cruise Reveals If He Dances in His Underwear 40 Years After Iconic 'Risky Business' Scene
Four decades have passed since Tom Cruise slid his way into our hearts via his famous Risky Business scene, but the actor can still recall every detail of the filming process.
The Scientologist reflected on the movie while speaking to the press at the Monday, June 19, premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One in Italy.
"I’ll never forget that night, that day that I shot that scene," spilled the Top Gun: Maverick star. "He gave me the opening frame of that shot, and he goes, ‘I wanna start here, I wanna move here.’ Paul Brickman — great filmmaker — he and I talked about it, he said, ‘Here’s the choreography,’ and look, I grew up dancing in my underwear in my house. Who didn’t?"
"Who doesn't still? Tom, do you still?" the reporter asked, to which the father-of-three, 60, replied, "Yeah, still."
Cruise went on to explain that perfecting the scene took some trial and error.
"I had to figure out how to slide across the floor in my socks, so I saw the opening frame and I go, ‘I wanna hit center frame’ and I tried to slide in my socks and it didn’t work," he shared. "And then I said, ‘Well, let’s just put stuff down on the floor’ and I slid all the way across, and I was like, ‘that didn’t work,’ and then the guy said, ‘put the sticky spray there’ so every time I’ll slide and land in center frame."
The action star called the 1983 movie "a learning experience" since he also spent "a lot of time in the editing room."
"I saw the shots and looked at how editorially they’re putting it together and I started really, from Taps to that, understanding that cinematic process right from the very beginning," said the Hollywood A-lister. "So, that was a formative experience and I feel very lucky to have that opportunity, to be able to have that kind of script and that kind of material at that age."
Access Hollywood spoke to Cruise.