Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Relationship Timeline: The Secret Behind Their Lasting Marriage in 30 Photos

February 1994: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Met For the First Time

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill met for the first time at the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville 29 years ago. The "Don't Take the Girl" singer revealed during his appearance on Larry King Live in 2006 that they performed in the New Faces segment as newcomers to the country music industry. At that time, Hill had just divorced her husband, Daniel Hill, while McGraw was dating Kristine Donahue.

1996: They Launched a Joint Tour

A few months later, McGraw tapped Hill to open for his Spontaneous Combustion tour. At that time, he was already single, while Hill was engaged to record producer Scott Hicks. Meanwhile, the "There You'll Be" singer did not want to let go of a chance with McGraw, so she called off her engagement and started seeing the country singer. "If someone is going to judge my character because I was engaged to somebody and then I left him for somebody else — 'Oh, OK, now she's a s--- and a bad person' — I can't control that," Hill told People in a 1998 interview. "But I wasn't about to let Tim slip through my hands."

June 26, 1996: Tim McGraw Proposed to Faith Hill on Stage

While on tour, McGraw did not let go of the chance to pop the question to Hill. In an October 2015 video, the "Standing Room Only" crooner detailed how he proposed to his now-wife while they were in the dressing room. After joking around with Hill about getting married, he made everything come true by grabbing her hands and being on his knees onstage. "She said, 'We're at a country music festival in a trailer house, and you're asking me to marry you?' And I said, 'Yeah.' So I went onstage," McGraw continued. "When I came back offstage, [I saw] a Sharpie with lipstick kisses all over it, saying, 'Yes! I'm gonna be your wife.'"

September 1996: They Marked Their First Public Appearance as a Couple

Following the onstage proposal, McGraw and Hill made their first public outing together when they attended Andre Agassi's Grand Slam for Children in Las Vegas in 1996.

October 6, 1996: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Married

Only a few months after they got engaged, the couple wed in a private ceremony in McGraw's hometown of Rayville, La. McGraw revealed on Live With Regis and Kelly that they invited everyone to a charity softball game, but they made it a surprise wedding instead. He said his sisters were upset since they wanted to at least dress up on his special day.

May 5, 1997: Couple Welcomed Their First Child Together

McGraw and Hill expanded their family when they welcomed their first daughter, Gracie Katherine, on May 5, 1997, months after "The Way You Love Me" singer debuted a growing baby bump at the American Music Awards.

May 1997: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Released Their First Chart-Topping Song Together

The couple marked another milestone in their lives when they released their first single together, "It's Your Love," as part of McGraw's Everywhere album. It stayed on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for six consecutive weeks and bagged the Single, Song, Video, and Top Vocal Event of the Year at the 1997 Academy of Country Music Awards.

August 12, 1998: Baby No. 2 Arrived

On August 12, 1998, McGraw and Hill welcomed their second baby, Maggie Elizabeth.

July 2000: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Marked Their First Official Tour Together

While growing together as a family, the two artists also started working more on their careers as musicians. They launched Soul2Soul in July 2020, becoming their first joint tour together.

December 6, 2001: They Welcomed Their Third Baby

After completing their Soul2Soul tour, Hill gave birth to their third child on December 6, 2001. Their daughter, Audrey, spent a few days in a neonatal intensive care unit after her birth because she was born eight weeks earlier than the due date. Hill once revealed that her separation from Audrey was "the hardest thing" she ever had to do in her life.

April 2006: They Went on Tour Together Again

Six years after their first joint tour, McGraw and Hill teamed up again on the second Soul2Soul tour. According to a Washington Post's 2007 report, Soul2Soul became the top-grossing tour in the history of country music at that time.

October 2006: Tim McGraw Got a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

The year 2006 became a memorable one for the couple as McGraw received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in the same year.

November 12, 2008: They Performed at the CMT Awards

McGraw and Hill touched the hearts of CMT Awards 2008's viewers when they performed a duet of their song "I Need You."

June 2010: They Extended Help to Nashville Rising

In June 2010, Billboard revealed the couple joined the list of performers for their charity benefit concert, Nashville Rising. Taylor Swift, ZZ Top and Carrie Underwood joined them in the event. They successfully raised $2 million to help the flood victims residing in Tennessee at that time.

December 2012: They Started Their Las Vegas Residency

McGraw and Hill kicked off their 20-show Las Vegas residency at the Venetian. The "Live Like You Were Dying" singer said in a press conference in 2012 that the residency would keep his family together and not apart, The Hollywood Reporter quoted.

April 6, 2014: Sweet Couple Surprised ACM Awards' Viewers

McGraw dominated the 2014 ACM Awards and performed his single, "Meanwhile Back at Mama's." He then surprised everyone by presenting Hill, who joined him on stage in singing the song.

June 2014: Tim McGraw Revealed Sobriety Story

The "Highway Don't Care" crooner credited his wife for playing a massive role in his sobriety. "When your wife tells you it's gone too far, that's a big wake-up call," he told Men's Health in 2014. "That, and realizing you're gonna lose everything you have."

October 2016: They Got Music Row Walk Stars Together and Celebrated Their 20th Wedding Anniversary

From starting out as newbies, McGraw and Hill became successful together until they became country royalties. In 2016, the Music Row Walk of Fame in Nashville's Music Mile awarded the couple a star each to honor their contributions to the genre and the city of Nashville.

April 2017: They Launched Soul2Soul World Tour

After the success of the first two Soul2Soul tours, the couple told their fans about its return 11 years since the second installment took place. "We are going back on the road on tour," Hill said of the Soul2Soul: The World Tour. "We are going to go from side to side, south to north and around the globe!"

November 2017: They Released Duet Album and Exhibit Honoring Their Lives

Fans waited long before the duo released their duet album, The Rest of Our Life. Nielsen Music (via The Country Daily) reported that McGraw and Hill's 2017 album successfully debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart after selling 104,000 equivalent albums within the first week of release. A few weeks later, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville honored them through the exhibit Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man. It shared the couple's lives and careers through their personal and professional memorabilia displayed in the museum.

March 12, 2018: Faith Hill Revealed Tim McGraw's Heath Condition After Onstage Scare

In March 2018, McGraw sparked concerns when he collapsed while performing at the Country to Country festival in Dublin, Ireland. His representative told People that the health scare was caused by dehydration. Hill appeared on stage and explained what happened to her husband and reminded everyone to take fluids. "Tim is fine," she assured everyone. "We've all been a little bit dehydrated traveling so much. He's been super dehydrated, and I apologize but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on the stage. So drink water, people, keep yourself hydrated."

October 2019: Tim McGraw Surprised Wife for 23rd Wedding Anniversary

McGraw and Hall marked their 23rd anniversary in October 2019 apart. During his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "My Little Girl" singer said he recorded a rendition of the first song they sang together in 1996 to celebrate their anniversary despite being away from each other.

November 2019: He Revealed Ultimatum Faith Hill Gave Him

McGraw's book, Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life, detailed his life and health; at the same time, it touched on the time Hill gave him an ultimatum. People cited an excerpt from the book in which McGraw revealed that his wife gave him an ultimatum and made him decide between his partying lifestyle or his family in the early years of their marriage. For McGraw, Hill's words ultimately became a wake-up call for him to start a healthier lifestyle for his family. He also shared the story with Hoda Kotb during a Today appearance. "When things happen and you succeed beyond your wildest dreams and you're playing all these great shows and the parties are going on," he told the host. "Then you're married and you have kids. And all of a sudden your wife looks at you and says, 'You know, you're getting a little overboard and you need to make some decisions.' It makes a big impact on you."

August 25, 2021: Tim McGraw Shared Information About a Wake-up Call

McGraw remained open about his journey in his interviews. Speaking with Esquire about his sobriety, which started in 2008, the country singer revealed he had the last straw that pushed him to get sober. "My wife always says, 'You're not scared of anything.' I say, 'Ehhh, one thing. I'm looking at it right now,' "he continued. "I didn't know love could feel so good. Was it an emotion? Was it a lifestyle? Was it an imaginary thing? But love is all of those things."

October 6, 2021: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Marked Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

McGraw and Hill continued growing stronger that they reached their 25th anniversary in 2021. The "I Like It, I Love It" singer celebrated the special day by revealing new details about his proposal and their wedding, calling it the "best day" of his life.

November 2021: They Appeared on the Silver Screen Debut Together

The couple acted together in their first film in 2021. The Yellowstone prequel, 1883, saw McGraw and Hill play the characters of James and Margaret Dutton, respectively. In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, the male crooner showered his wife with compliments as he recalled seeing her on horseback, firing guns and having dirt all over his face during the filming. "[Creator] Taylor [Sheridan] said early on to me, 'Man, you'll just get on that horse. You're not scared of anything,'" he shared. "I said, 'I'm scared of one thing. She's right over there.'"

May 1, 2022: Faith Hill Gave Her Husband a Birthday Surprise

Hill also shows her romantic side at times, including when she prepared a birthday serenade for her husband to celebrate his 55th birthday in 2022.

September 21, 2022: Tim McGraw Honored His Wife on Her 55th Birthday

A few months after McGraw's birthday, he honored his wife on her special day, as well, through a tribute message on Instagram in which he called her his best friend, soul mate and the love of his life. "I can't believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life!" he wrote. "You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives."

October 6, 2022: They Celebrated Their 26th Wedding Anniversary

McGraw brought back their 2007 duet, "I Need You," to mark their 26th wedding anniversary. He also attached a slideshow video featuring photos and videos of Hill throughout the years.

December 14, 2022: McGraw Family Showed of The Godfather Cosplay

McGraw and Hill took everyone back to The Godfather era as he, his wife and their kids dressed as characters from the 1972 flick.

August 8, 2023: Tim McGraw Revealed His and Faith Hill's Song

On Tuesday, August 8, McGraw revealed to the attendees of his Los Angeles, Calif., show that Santana's "Samba Pa Ti" always reminds him of his wife. He said his uncle Hank played it for him once, and he fell in love with it immediately. "He loved that song too," McGraw noted. "He said, 'I'm gonna tell you something.' He says, 'Never make love to a woman with this song on unless you intend to marry her.' And so I didn't until I did. And then I did."