Tim McGraw's Health Struggles: Country Star Nearly Retired After Freak Accident

The country music legend, 57, opened up about multiple surgeries during an appearance on the "TL's Road House" podcast in May.

"To have almost a year of just sitting there [doing nothing], and I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it. This might be time to hang it up," McGraw revealed.

The recovery process has dramatically altered his ability to perform on stage. "I have to be very careful about what I do. What I do do is everything is intentional," he noted. "I can't move quickly, there's no turning real quick to do something. Everything has to be very intentional; everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages."

He added, "It has changed the way I do a live show."

Looking toward the future, Tim acknowledged, "It's gonna come to a point to where I'm either gonna have to decide to change the way I do a live show to continue to do it or just not do it anymore."