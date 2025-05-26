Tim McGraw's Health Struggles: Country Star Nearly Retired After Freak Accident
Tim McGraw candidly discussed his health struggles and the impact they've had on his singing career.
The country music legend, 57, opened up about multiple surgeries during an appearance on the "TL's Road House" podcast in May.
The Grammy Award winner shared he faced significant physical injuries that sidelined his performances.
"To have almost a year of just sitting there [doing nothing], and I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, there were times this year that I thought this might be it. This might be time to hang it up," McGraw revealed.
The recovery process has dramatically altered his ability to perform on stage. "I have to be very careful about what I do. What I do do is everything is intentional," he noted. "I can't move quickly, there's no turning real quick to do something. Everything has to be very intentional; everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages."
He added, "It has changed the way I do a live show."
Looking toward the future, Tim acknowledged, "It's gonna come to a point to where I'm either gonna have to decide to change the way I do a live show to continue to do it or just not do it anymore."
The "My Best Friend" singer has faced long-standing foot injuries that have caused him to forgo running, a ritual he once maintained before concerts and now walks an hour daily instead.
"I can't run anymore because I've broken my foot so many times," he explained to Entertainment Tonight Canada back in August 2023.
Support from Loved Ones
While navigating these challenges, Tim found strength in the support of his wife, Faith Hill, and well-known friends in the industry. An insider shared with Closer, "Messages are pouring in, and everyone's so proud of him for doing this and dealing with the issue head-on and not taking risk. No doubt it's difficult for him and he's got a long road ahead, the recovery will be excruciating, but he has the support of so many people in his corner and that means the world to him."
Fellow musicians such as Kenny Chesney, Lionel Richie, Tracy Lawrence and Randy Travis have reached out to offer encouragement and assistance.
The insider continued, "They're all getting up in age and have their aches and pains and troubles, so they applaud Tim for being strong in the face of adversity. They're telling him he'll be back on the horse in no time."
Faith Hill's Lifesaving Support
McGraw also acknowledged how Hill played a crucial role in his battle with alcohol addiction. "I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, I have to wake the kids up," he recounted to Esquire in August 2021.
"I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I'm at.' I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life," he added.
The singer, who shares daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey McGraw with Faith, has been sober since 2008.
Reflecting on their marriage, Tim remarked, "I guarantee you, had I not gotten married to Faith at 29 years old A, I probably would've ran my career into the ground, and B, I would've died already with my career into the ground, one or the other, and it wouldn't have ever been where it's at now,"' he explained in an April 2023 interview with Apple Music host Zane Lowe.