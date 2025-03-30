or
Faith Hill Has Been 'an Amazing Help at Keeping' Husband Tim McGraw's 'Mindset Positive' as He Recovers From Surgery

As he recovers from a tour-related injury, Tim McGraw is drawing refuge from his wife, Faith Hill, who is making sure he prioritizes healing over everything else.

March 30 2025

Country superstar Tim McGraw is going through some tough times after being sidelined from a highly-anticipated television show due to an injury on tour last year. But in these setbacks, his wife Faith Hill stands as his steadfast support, making sure he puts healing first over everything else.

McGraw is "following all doctors’ orders" as he continues recovering from an orthopedic surgery on both of his knees in August 2024, a source told Closer. As a result of this healing process, McGraw had to step back from a scripted bull-riding show as complications from the surgery halted filming.

"He’s an executive producer on it and no one on the team wants to postpone the shoot, as much as everyone wants McGraw to do it, there’s simply no way he’ll be ready to take on this kind of demanding role anytime soon," the insider shared.

The 57-year-old country legend finds himself grappling with physical pain, needing extensive treatment — including an upcoming back surgery. The toll of his injury led him to cancel the remainder of his tour dates, leaving his fans and himself devastated.

“He’s in a h--- of a lot of pain now and once the surgery is done, he’ll need months of recovery and therapy sessions,” the source explained. “It’s a really tough pill to swallow, especially so soon after he had to cancel all those tour dates but he’s doing his best to stay positive.”

McGraw’s nearly 30-year-long marriage to Hill has endured its share of storms, including battles with alcoholism that once threatened to derail both his career and family life.

The couple shares three daughters: Gracie, 27, Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 23. "I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I’m at.' I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life."

Amidst his current recovery challenges, the insider emphasizes the critical role Hill is playing in McGraw’s journey.

"Faith has been an amazing help at keeping his mindset positive," the source shared.

The source added: "She’s always so good at reminding him to focus on all he has to be grateful for, that has been huge for him as he navigates this."

