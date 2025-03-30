Faith Hill Has Been 'an Amazing Help at Keeping' Husband Tim McGraw's 'Mindset Positive' as He Recovers From Surgery

Country superstar Tim McGraw is going through some tough times after being sidelined from a highly-anticipated television show due to an injury on tour last year. But in these setbacks, his wife Faith Hill stands as his steadfast support, making sure he puts healing first over everything else.

McGraw is "following all doctors’ orders" as he continues recovering from an orthopedic surgery on both of his knees in August 2024, a source told Closer. As a result of this healing process, McGraw had to step back from a scripted bull-riding show as complications from the surgery halted filming.