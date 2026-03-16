Timothée Chalamet Begs Sister to 'Go Easy' on Girlfriend Kylie Jenner at Oscars, Lip Reader Reveals

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Could there be tension between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s sister? The actor, 30, seemed eager to protect the reality star from his sibling, Pauline Chalamet, in an alleged awkward exchange at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15.

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Timothée Chalamet and his sister Pauline at the 2026 #Oscars 🩷 pic.twitter.com/13FFWhe0df — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) March 15, 2026 Source: @timotheeupdates/X/E! News Timothée Chalamet reportedly told his sister to ease up on Kylie Jenner.

Pauline greeted Kylie, who complimented her outfit. The conversation seemed friendly before Timothée appeared to have a strange request. According to lip reading expert Nicola Hickling, the Marty Supreme star asked his sister where she was sitting before Kylie greeted her, and the siblings snapped a photo together. Timothée then reportedly inquired, “How you doing?” before whispering to Pauline, “Could you go easy on her?” She allegedly agreed before the film star emphasized, “I want you to go easy on her.”

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Timothée Chalamet Roasted by Oscars Host Conan O'Brien

Source: MEGA A lip reader uncovered Timothée Chalamet's conversation with his sibling.

Kylie and Timothée were all smiles as they sat next to each other in the audience to watch the show — even as host Conan O'Brien poked fun at the Dune star. "Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities," Conan teased, referencing Timothée’s controversial comments about opera and ballet. "They're just mad you left out jazz.” Timothée appeared to take the joke in stride and laughed along with the crowd.

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Timothée Chalamet Accused of Insulting Opera and Ballet

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet attended the Oscars with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The Oscar nominee was roasted in February when he seemingly insulted the ballet and opera communities during a conversation with Matthew McConaughey. "I admire people, and I've done it myself, who go on a talk show and go, 'Hey, we gotta keep movie theaters alive. You know, we gotta keep this genre alive.' And another part of me feels like, if people want to see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they're going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it," he explained.

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Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet recently came under fire for his remarks about ballet and opera.

Timothée continued, "I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know, things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive,' even though it's like, no one cares about this anymore. All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."

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Source: @timotheeupdates/X/E! News Conan O'Brien referenced Timothée Chalamet's ballet and opera controversy at the Oscars.