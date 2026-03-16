Timothée Chalamet Begs Sister to 'Go Easy' on Girlfriend Kylie Jenner at Oscars, Lip Reader Reveals
March 16 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
Could there be tension between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s sister?
The actor, 30, seemed eager to protect the reality star from his sibling, Pauline Chalamet, in an alleged awkward exchange at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15.
Pauline greeted Kylie, who complimented her outfit. The conversation seemed friendly before Timothée appeared to have a strange request.
According to lip reading expert Nicola Hickling, the Marty Supreme star asked his sister where she was sitting before Kylie greeted her, and the siblings snapped a photo together. Timothée then reportedly inquired, “How you doing?” before whispering to Pauline, “Could you go easy on her?”
She allegedly agreed before the film star emphasized, “I want you to go easy on her.”
Timothée Chalamet Roasted by Oscars Host Conan O'Brien
Kylie and Timothée were all smiles as they sat next to each other in the audience to watch the show — even as host Conan O'Brien poked fun at the Dune star.
"Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities," Conan teased, referencing Timothée’s controversial comments about opera and ballet. "They're just mad you left out jazz.”
Timothée appeared to take the joke in stride and laughed along with the crowd.
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The Oscar nominee was roasted in February when he seemingly insulted the ballet and opera communities during a conversation with Matthew McConaughey.
"I admire people, and I've done it myself, who go on a talk show and go, 'Hey, we gotta keep movie theaters alive. You know, we gotta keep this genre alive.' And another part of me feels like, if people want to see it, like Barbie, like Oppenheimer, they're going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it," he explained.
Timothée continued, "I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know, things where it's like, 'Hey, keep this thing alive,' even though it's like, no one cares about this anymore. All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I just took shots for no reason."
Fans and celebrities alike were disappointed by his remarks.
On The View, Sunny Hostin expressed that she was "offended and disappointed in what he said. I didn't realize that he was that vapid and that shallow."
One TikTok user argued, “Since when is opera or ballet a dying art form ????”
Others, however, believed the controversy was blown out of proportion.
"His comments are silly, and I’m sorry that they’re going to be a bit of his legacy now. I’m sure he regrets the comment because you can’t throw those art forms under a bus. You can’t do it. They’re too important," Jamie Lee Curtis told The Hollywood Reporter. "Does that mean there’s not a reduction in audiences for those art forms? I’m sure there is. Does that mean it’s going to be the destruction of those art forms? No."