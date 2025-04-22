Timothée Chalamet's Mom Comments on His Romance With 'Lovely' Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet's mom gave her stamp of approval for the celeb lovebirds.

In a rare public statement about her son's relationship, Flender gave her thoughts on the Kardashians star, 27, during an interview published on Tuesday, April 22.

Timothée Chalamet 's mom, Nicole Flende r, has welcomed Kylie Jenner into their lives with open arms.

Timothée Chalamet's mom gave her stamp of approval for the celeb lovebirds.

"I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me," the real estate agent told New York magazine.

A source revealed last week that the Kardashian clan is also in favor of their relationship.

"Her family loves that she’s dating him," the insider said to People. "They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest."