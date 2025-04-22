or
Timothée Chalamet's Mom Comments on His Romance With 'Lovely' Kylie Jenner

Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Nicole Flender
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet's mom gave her stamp of approval for the celeb lovebirds.

By:

April 22 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet's mom, Nicole Flender, has welcomed Kylie Jenner into their lives with open arms.

In a rare public statement about her son's relationship, Flender gave her thoughts on the Kardashians star, 27, during an interview published on Tuesday, April 22.

timothee chalamet mom comments kylie jenner romance
Source: MEGA

"I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me," the real estate agent told New York magazine.

A source revealed last week that the Kardashian clan is also in favor of their relationship.

"Her family loves that she’s dating him," the insider said to People. "They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest."

kylie jenner set on marrying timothee chalamet source
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA at Coachella.

The couple — who has been dating since 2023 — are reportedly nearing an engagement.

"Kylie has her heart set on marrying Timothée. He’s become this prize that she has to capture," an insider expressed to Life & Style.

The makeup mogul's mom, Kris Jenner, is encouraging the star to assume financial responsibility and establish a prenup before rushing into the engagement.

"Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation, she needs to protect her bank account," the source added. "Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron clad prenup."

kylie jenner set on marrying timothee chalamet source
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet reportedly have their sights set on marriage.

The momager reminds her daughter "almost daily not to do anything rash," as the Kylie Cosmetics founder is "extremely impulsive when it comes to her money."

"She’s by far the most generous out of all the [Kardashian] girls, sometimes to the point of being reckless, at least as far as her mom’s concerned," the insider confirmed.

Last month, another insider told Life & Style that the lovebirds are already telling their friends about a potential engagement and are confident they "want to spend the rest of their lives together."

kylie jenner adorable video tricking aire years after stormi watch
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner has two kids, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3.

Kylie and Timothée packed on the PDA recently while dancing in the crowd at Coachella the weekend of April 12. They cozied up to each other in the audience and snuck a few kisses while watching Charli XCX's performance.

One TikTok user captured a video of the reality star jumping to the song "Guess" while her boyfriend, 29, bopped his head from behind in the VIP section.

Source: @joshacrawf/TikTok

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet danced in the crowd at Coachella.

The celeb couple made their public debut at a Beyoncé concert in September 2023. Since then, they have stepped out several times together, including at the 2025 Academy Awards. The Best Actor nominee took the red carpet solo but later cuddled up to his girl in the audience.

