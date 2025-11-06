or
Timothée Chalamet Teases Wanting to Start a Family With Kylie Jenner as He Calls Life Without Kids 'Bleak'

Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet hinted at his interest in having kids with girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Nov. 6 2025, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Could kids be in the cards for Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner?

In a cover interview with Vogue published on Thursday, November 6, the Dune star admitted that children are "on the radar."

Chalamet avoided directly discussing his girlfriend — who has two children of her own with ex Travis Scott — not because of "any fear," but simply because he doesn't "have anything to say."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began dating in early 2023.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began dating in early 2023.

However, he did reveal he is open to starting a family. The actor recalled watching an interview about someone "bragging about not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff." He turned to a friend whom he was viewing the video with and said, "Like, holy s---. Oh my God. Bleak."

Plus, the star is well aware that his famous friends are taking the next steps in their relationships.

"Zendaya is engaged. Anya [Taylor-Joy] is married," he said of his Dune costars.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Public Appearances

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their red carpet debut in May.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their red carpet debut in May.

Chalamet and Jenner have packed on the PDA at several public events over the past two years. The duo was photographed making out at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour in September 2023 and hard-launched a few months later at the Golden Globes.

Most recently, the Kardashians star, 28, supported her man at the premiere of his movie Marty Supreme during the New York Film Festival on Monday, October 6.

Were Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Separated Over the Summer?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet frequently attend basketball games together.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet frequently attend basketball games together.

This past August, they sparked breakup rumors when the 29-year-old was away from his woman to shoot a movie overseas. He even skipped out on the beauty mogul's 28th birthday party in August, raising concerns about the status of their connection.

"They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too. She visited him in July," an insider explained at the time. "But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in L.A. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime."

However, the source insisted they "miss[ed] each other" and were "totally fine," "FaceTim[ing] most days."

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Confirm They're Still Together

Timothée Chalamet is open to starting a family in the future.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet is open to starting a family in the future.

The stars directly debunked the rumors when they were spotted together at a coffee shop in Budapest on August 19. The eatery's owners shared a sweet selfie with the duo on Instagram after their run-in.

"Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda we were so in confusion, we could barley concentrate, but I think you can see on our face," the cafe wrote on social media. "Thank god everyone look at them not us. They were super nice and kind thank you for coming."

