Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Debunk Split Rumors as They Make Rare Public Appearance Together at New York Film Festival

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's love story continues. The couple was spotted out for the first time in months at the New York Film Festival premiere of the actor’s new movie Marty Supreme on Monday, October 6. Chalamet, 29, was photographed walking backstage, with Jenner, 28, following close behind.

Source: @TheNYFF/X Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the New York Film Festival.

The reality star flew under the radar in a black T-shirt and coat, while her man matched in a long jacket, hoodie and baseball cap. Just a few hours prior, Jenner was seated front row at the Miu Miu runway during Paris Fashion Week. She reportedly got on her private jet immediately after the event to head to New York to support her man.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Budapest Sighting

Source: @budapestbaristas_buda/Instagram Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spent time together in Budapest this summer.

Prior to Monday's premiere, Jenner and Chalamet were last spotted together at a Budapest coffee shop, where the actor was filming Dune: Part Three, on Tuesday, August 19. "Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda we were so in confusion, we could barley concentrate, but I think you can see on our face," the cafe wrote on Instagram. "Thank god everyone look at them not us. They were super nice and kind thank you for coming."

Were Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Separated This Summer?

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for approximately two and a half years.

The movie star was noticeably absent from his girlfriend's 28th birthday party this summer, which is what sparked rumors of a split. "They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too. She visited him in July," an insider explained in August. "But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in L.A. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime." Over the summer, the couple was "making it work" by "FaceTim[ing] most days." "They miss each other and are totally fine," the source added.

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Engaged?

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are not currently engaged.