Tina Turner's Son Ike Turner Jr. Dead at 67 After Health Issues

Article continues below advertisement

Tina Turner's son Ike Turner Jr. has died, the singer's niece confirmed. According to an outlet, Ike Jr. died on Saturday, October 4, at a Los Angeles hospital from kidney failure. Tina's niece Jacqueline Bullock said he'd battled "severe heart issues for years." He recently suffered a stroke in early September.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ike Turner Jr.'s parents were Tina and Ike Turner.

Article continues below advertisement

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr.,” the statement reads. “‘Junior’ was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.” “As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play. While he favored the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favor the keys. Eventually, Junior would end up helping to run Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studios founded by his father, Ike Turner,” Bullock added. The statement concluded, “While he faced the same challenges that many of us have, he would become a sought after sound engineer, musician, and Grammy winner for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2007 for his father’s ‘Risin’ With The Blues.'”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ike Turner was known to be abusive to Tina Turner.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ike Jr. made headlines before Tina's death in 2023 for being arrested on drug possession charges. According to jail records, Ike was booked into the Brazoria County Jail on May 6, 2023. At the time, officers said Ike Jr. tried to consume narcotics that were in his possession. They took away 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine. “He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him,” Captain Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin PD told People.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tina Turner died in 2023.