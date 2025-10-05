or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Tina Turner
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Tina Turner's Son Ike Turner Jr. Dead at 67 After Health Issues

Ike Turner Jr.
Source: MEGA

Tina Turner's son Ike Turner Jr. has died after having health issues.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 5 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tina Turner's son Ike Turner Jr. has died, the singer's niece confirmed.

According to an outlet, Ike Jr. died on Saturday, October 4, at a Los Angeles hospital from kidney failure.

Tina's niece Jacqueline Bullock said he'd battled "severe heart issues for years." He recently suffered a stroke in early September.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Ike Turner Jr.'s parents were Tina and Ike Turner.
Source: MEGA

Ike Turner Jr.'s parents were Tina and Ike Turner.

Article continues below advertisement

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr.,” the statement reads. “‘Junior’ was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.”

“As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play. While he favored the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favor the keys. Eventually, Junior would end up helping to run Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studios founded by his father, Ike Turner,” Bullock added.

The statement concluded, “While he faced the same challenges that many of us have, he would become a sought after sound engineer, musician, and Grammy winner for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2007 for his father’s ‘Risin’ With The Blues.'”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ike Turner was known to be abusive to Tina Turner.
Source: MEGA

Ike Turner was known to be abusive to Tina Turner.

MORE ON:
Tina Turner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ike Jr. made headlines before Tina's death in 2023 for being arrested on drug possession charges.

According to jail records, Ike was booked into the Brazoria County Jail on May 6, 2023. At the time, officers said Ike Jr. tried to consume narcotics that were in his possession. They took away 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine.

“He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him,” Captain Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin PD told People.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tina Turner died in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Tina Turner died in 2023.

Ike Turner adopted Jr. and Michael Turner before marrying Tina, who then adopted the two sons when they wed in 1962.

Ike was abusive to Tina and suffered from cocaine addiction.

In 2018 interview with Daily Mail, Jr. said his father “beat me in the head with a nickel-plated .45 pistol” for briefly working as Tina’s sound engineer when the couple divorced in 1978.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.