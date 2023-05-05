Tinsley Mortimer Emotionally Admits Reading Scathing Articles From the Early 2000's Put Her in an Extremely 'Low' Place in Her Life

Tinsley Mortimer is looking back on her time at the height of the New York social scene.

In the trailer for the upcoming Hulu documentary Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl — which premieres on Wednesday, May 17 — The Real Housewives of New York City alum opened up what it was like to have hateful bloggers write about her in the early 2000's, which was when she was a staple at exclusive parties with the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.