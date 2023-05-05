Tinsley Mortimer Emotionally Admits Reading Scathing Articles From the Early 2000's Put Her in an Extremely 'Low' Place in Her Life
Tinsley Mortimer is looking back on her time at the height of the New York social scene.
In the trailer for the upcoming Hulu documentary Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl — which premieres on Wednesday, May 17 — The Real Housewives of New York City alum opened up what it was like to have hateful bloggers write about her in the early 2000's, which was when she was a staple at exclusive parties with the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.
"It ended up putting me in a place where I was so low," Mortimer admitted in the preview before getting choked up by the memory of the intense scrutiny.
"It was fun," the High Society star — who has remained removed from the public since her Bravo exit in 2020 — noted of her party girl years in New York. "It just became not fun."
Producer Zackary Drucker explained the doc will allow women like Mortimer and The City alum Olivia Palermo to reclaim the narrative after being splashed across the media constantly for mistakes they made in their younger years.
"Through a prism of firsthand stories from women like Tinsley Mortimer and Olivia Palermo, told with some time and distance, the era's ruthlessness comes fully into view," he explained of the project. "The film is a platform from which we can celebrate complex, powerful women who have maintained a confident sense of self through all the noise."
While the blonde beauty has kept a low profile in recent years, Mortimer exclusively told OK! there will always be a chance she would return to television.
"I have been really enjoying my time in Palm Beach, being with my family and still working from there," she explained. "I definitely did enjoy my time doing television and that could be something in my future again, but I am still trying to figure it out."
People obtained the trailer for Hulu's Queenmaker.