Tippi Hedren Celebrates 96th Birthday in Rare Public Appearance

Tippi Hedren, the renowned actress known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, recently celebrated her 96th birthday during a family gathering in Los Angeles. The event marked a rare public sighting of the actress, who has spent much of her time away from the spotlight.

Source: MEGA Tippi Hedren celebrated her 96th birthday with family in Los Angeles.

Hedren arrived at her daughter Melanie Griffith's home dressed in an embroidered black jacket over a purple top. Guests helped her as she walked, showcasing the support of her loved ones. As the evening progressed, she changed into a patterned sweater, adding a touch of comfort to the celebration.

Source: MEGA Tippi Hedren’s family celebrated her birthday at Melanie Griffith’s home.

The actress, who turned 96 on January 19, has faced health challenges in recent years. Reports from the Daily Mail indicate that she battles dementia. Spanish journalist Gustavo Egusquiza revealed that Hedren's team informed him she could no longer participate in interviews due to her condition.

Griffith took to Instagram to share a birthday message, stating, “She’s happy, healthy and feisty!!” This uplifting sentiment offers a glimpse into Hedren's current state, reassuring fans that her spirit remains strong.

Source: MEGA The retired actress is allegedly battling dementia.

Hedren's career began when Hitchcock discovered her in a television commercial, leading to her starring roles in critically acclaimed films. She received a Golden Globe for New Star of the Year in 1964, solidifying her status as an iconic actress.

Source: MEGA Tippi Hedren’s granddaughter is Dakota Johnson.