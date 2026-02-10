or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tippi Hedren
OK LogoNEWS

Tippi Hedren Celebrates 96th Birthday in Rare Public Appearance

Split photo of Tippi Hedren
Source: MEGA

Tippi Hedren celebrated her 96th birthday with family in Los Angeles in a rare public appearance.

Profile Image

Feb. 10 2026, Published 10:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tippi Hedren, the renowned actress known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds, recently celebrated her 96th birthday during a family gathering in Los Angeles. The event marked a rare public sighting of the actress, who has spent much of her time away from the spotlight.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Tippi Hedren celebrated her 96th birthday with family in Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Tippi Hedren celebrated her 96th birthday with family in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Hedren arrived at her daughter Melanie Griffith's home dressed in an embroidered black jacket over a purple top. Guests helped her as she walked, showcasing the support of her loved ones. As the evening progressed, she changed into a patterned sweater, adding a touch of comfort to the celebration.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tippi Hedren’s family celebrated her birthday at Melanie Griffith’s home.
Source: MEGA

Tippi Hedren’s family celebrated her birthday at Melanie Griffith’s home.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress, who turned 96 on January 19, has faced health challenges in recent years.

Reports from the Daily Mail indicate that she battles dementia. Spanish journalist Gustavo Egusquiza revealed that Hedren's team informed him she could no longer participate in interviews due to her condition.

MORE ON:
Tippi Hedren

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Griffith took to Instagram to share a birthday message, stating, “She’s happy, healthy and feisty!!” This uplifting sentiment offers a glimpse into Hedren's current state, reassuring fans that her spirit remains strong.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The retired actress is allegedly battling dementia.
Source: MEGA

The retired actress is allegedly battling dementia.

Article continues below advertisement

Hedren's career began when Hitchcock discovered her in a television commercial, leading to her starring roles in critically acclaimed films. She received a Golden Globe for New Star of the Year in 1964, solidifying her status as an iconic actress.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Tippi Hedren’s granddaughter is Dakota Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Tippi Hedren’s granddaughter is Dakota Johnson.

In her memoir Tippi, published in 2016, she alleged that Hitchcock subjected her to sexual assault. These accusations have sparked ongoing discussions about accountability in the industry. Dakota Johnson, Hedren's granddaughter, has also spoken out, stating that Hitchcock “ruined” her grandmother's career due to his abusive behavior.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.