6 Celebrities With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia: Bruce Willis, Wendy Williams and More

Die Hard star Bruce Willis’ family stated in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia. Nearly two years later, his family said his “condition has progressed” to a much more serious condition called frontotemporal dementia.

Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, said the diagnosis has been difficult for him and his family.

“Dementia is hard … it’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls,” she said.

The retired action star, 69, has three daughters with first wife Demi Moore — Rumer, 36, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 30 — and two with Emma — Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

There are several medications that can reduce agitation, irritability and depression in those with frontotemporal dementia. These treatments can help improve quality of life but have not been proven to stop the disease. Life expectancy after diagnosis is seven to 13 years.