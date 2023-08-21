Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's Relationship Timeline: Inside the Couple's 1-Year Relationship Before Wedding
July 2022: First Encounter Online
Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell first interacted online in July 2022, when Miley Cyrus' mom left red heart emojis on the actor's Instagram post.
She sparked dating rumors with Purcell months after she filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after 30 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," the ex-couple said in a statement to People. "We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly, but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."
September 2022 to December 2022: Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Had More Online Exchanges
In the months after Cyrus first commented on Purcell's post, the duo continuously had sweet interactions online.
In September, the Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer cohost praised her now-beau when he shared a throwback family photo. Purcell shares four kids with his ex-wife, Rebecca Williamson.
The next month, Cyrus uploaded a photo of herself and Purcell looking at the ocean together when they attended one of Miley's parties. The couple also spent their first New Year together, with the matriarch revealing she was headed into the new year "happy."
February 2023: Sources Confirmed Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's Relationship
After months of speculations, a source told Us Weekly that the couple felt so happy after going public with their romance as Cyrus believed she found her soulmate.
"Tish wanted to keep their romance under wraps for a little while until she was sure he was the one," the unnamed source continued. "However, that didn't take long and they've been inseparable since. She absolutely sees a future with him and feels so blessed that they found each other."
April 2023: Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell Confirmed Engagement
Cyrus and Purcell took their relationship to the next level when Miley's mother unveiled a picture of her princess-cut diamond ring after a photoshoot with Purcell, writing, "A thousand times…. YES" with a red heart emoji.
August 2023: Couple Tied the Knot
After a long wait, Cyrus and Purcell tied the knot in a poolside wedding in Malibu, California.
Wearing a long white dress and veil, the manager and producer walked down the aisle with the Flower hitmaker by her side.