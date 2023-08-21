Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's Relationship Timeline: Inside the Couple's 1-Year Relationship Before Wedding

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell first interacted online in July 2022, when Miley Cyrus' mom left red heart emojis on the actor's Instagram post.

She sparked dating rumors with Purcell months after she filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus after 30 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," the ex-couple said in a statement to People. "We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly, but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."