To Unlock Self-Confidence in All Areas of Life, Women Must Fall in Love With Learning

Since the beginning of time, stereotypes about women have either fueled women to rebel or shrink into the assumptions that others have made about them.In the 21st century, the former is much more common, but many women are unaware of how to transform from timid and insecure into a woman who needs no external validation to know that she is capable of anything.

According to the Women’s Confidence Report, which is the largest recorded study on this topic, confidence can be influenced by cultural and environmental aspects, but it can be increased in a similar manner. Over a period of three years, more than 11,000 women from 11 countries participated in the Women’s Confidence Report. The findings reveal that most women experience poor confidence regardless of the strong female figures that may have been prominent in national history. Across the board, on a scale of 1 to 10, Mexico and the United States scored the highest, with 7.7 and 6.7, respectively. On the other hand, Korea (5.7) and Japan (4.9) scored lowest. While these numbers don’t represent all women across the world, they are a good way to examine how women’s confidence has room for growth.