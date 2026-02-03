'Today' Hosts Admit They 'Had Trouble Sleeping' After the Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's Mother: 'We're All Rattled'

Article continues below advertisement

Today hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones opened up about how the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, has left them feeling uneasy. Nancy has been missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Ariz., since January 31.

'Rattled'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones discussed Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance on 'Today.'

"I'll just tell you guys behind the scenes... we're all rattled," Sheinelle said during Tuesday's episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle. "We're all shaken. We all recognize that we have a job to do. But as you guys know, we're family around here, and it's not just something that we say. We've all been a little rattled," she added. Sheinelle admitted that "a lot of us had trouble sleeping" after hearing the news, noting they are "worried" about Nancy. "This morning, I woke up, and I was nervous," she said, noting she checked her phone first thing for any developments — and "the first thing" she saw was Savannah's emotional social media plea for support. "I promise you, it gave me this peace," Sheinelle continued. "Leave it up to Savannah to impart and remind us of who we are. If she can have faith in a moment like this and ask for prayers, then we are going to give it to her and be reminded by her."

Savannah Guthrie and Her Strong Faith

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Bush Hager highlighted Nancy's positive influence on her children.

Jenna praised Nancy's influence on her children and others: "What Nancy gave Savannah but also her two other children is this deep and abiding faith and goodness and optimism." "When I had my son, I asked, 'Who is the most faithful person I know? Who could lead him and his path?' And it’s Savannah," Jenna said.

'Loved Deeply'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Jenna Bush Hager said Nancy loved reading and playing mahjong.

Jenna also read Savannah's post on the air, noting that Nancy was "one of the first members" of her book club. "She is a woman who is loved deeply by everyone here at Today," Jenna said. "I joked with Savannah that Nancy was one of the first members of my book club. She always reads what I send her. She is an avid reader. She loves mahjong, which is the reason why Savannah and I started."

Crime Scene Investigation

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing since January 31.