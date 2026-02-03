or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

'Today' Hosts Admit They 'Had Trouble Sleeping' After the Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's Mother: 'We're All Rattled'

image of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie
Source: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones admitted they are struggling to sleep after Savannah Guthrie's mother went missing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Today hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones opened up about how the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, has left them feeling uneasy.

Nancy has been missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Ariz., since January 31.

Article continues below advertisement

'Rattled'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones discussed Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance on 'Today.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones discussed Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance on 'Today.'

"I'll just tell you guys behind the scenes... we're all rattled," Sheinelle said during Tuesday's episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.

"We're all shaken. We all recognize that we have a job to do. But as you guys know, we're family around here, and it's not just something that we say. We've all been a little rattled," she added.

Sheinelle admitted that "a lot of us had trouble sleeping" after hearing the news, noting they are "worried" about Nancy.

"This morning, I woke up, and I was nervous," she said, noting she checked her phone first thing for any developments — and "the first thing" she saw was Savannah's emotional social media plea for support.

"I promise you, it gave me this peace," Sheinelle continued. "Leave it up to Savannah to impart and remind us of who we are. If she can have faith in a moment like this and ask for prayers, then we are going to give it to her and be reminded by her."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jennasheinelle/Instagram

The hosts admitted they were 'rattled' and had 'trouble sleeping' after hearing the news.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie and Her Strong Faith

image of Bush Hager highlighted Nancy's positive influence on her children.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Bush Hager highlighted Nancy's positive influence on her children.

Jenna praised Nancy's influence on her children and others: "What Nancy gave Savannah but also her two other children is this deep and abiding faith and goodness and optimism."

"When I had my son, I asked, 'Who is the most faithful person I know? Who could lead him and his path?' And it’s Savannah," Jenna said.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Loved Deeply'

image of Jenna Bush Hager said Nancy loved reading and playing mahjong.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager said Nancy loved reading and playing mahjong.

Jenna also read Savannah's post on the air, noting that Nancy was "one of the first members" of her book club.

"She is a woman who is loved deeply by everyone here at Today," Jenna said. "I joked with Savannah that Nancy was one of the first members of my book club. She always reads what I send her. She is an avid reader. She loves mahjong, which is the reason why Savannah and I started."

Crime Scene Investigation

image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing since January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since January 31.

New details from law enforcement indicate the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy has taken a frightening turn and is now being treated as a crime scene.

Authorities in Pima County, Ariz., say Nancy's personal belongings, including her phone, wallet, car, and life‑sustaining medication, were still inside her home when family reported her missing, prompting fears she did not leave voluntarily.

Investigators also discovered blood inside her home, which police find "very concerning" and inconsistent with someone simply walking away from home.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.