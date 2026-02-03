or
Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom: Authorities Found Blood Inside Nancy Guthrie's Home as Investigation Continues

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

The case of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom has taken a scary turn, as on the morning of Tuesday, February 3, authorities revealed blood was found inside Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Ariz., home. It's currently unclear whose blood it is.

The police also revealed there were signs of forced entry, and it's been theorized that Nancy, 84, may have been abducted from her bed.

Nancy Guthrie's Home Was Declared a Crime Scene

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is being investigated as a crime.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is being investigated as a crime.

Nancy was declared missing on Sunday, February 1, with Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos noting that after finding "concerning evidence," it's being investigated as a crime.

"We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," he stated. "This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again."

Nancy's phone and wallet were located at her house.

The Authorities Are Asking for the Public's Help

Photo of Nancy Guthrie is in 'good, sound mind,' but 'not in good physical health,' the sheriff shared.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie is in 'good, sound mind,' but 'not in good physical health,' the sheriff shared.

The sheriff added that Nancy "is very limited in her mobility. We know she didn’t just walk out of there. She did not leave on her own."

He also stated that anyone with information should speak up.

"Just call us. Let her go. Just call us. The family will tell you, there’s no questions asked here," he explained. "We don’t need another bad, tragic ending. We need some help."

Savannah Guthrie

Photo of Blood was found inside Nancy Guthrie's home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Blood was found inside Nancy Guthrie's home.

As OK! reported, Savannah, 54, skipped filming for the Monday, February 2, episode of Today and released a message after her mom was reported missing.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," the statement read. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom."

While Nancy has "no cognitive issues" and is "very alert" and of "good, sound mind," she's "not in good physical health" and requires daily medication.

Savannah Guthrie Asks for Prayers

Photo of The journalist asked fans to pray for her missing mother.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The journalist asked fans to pray for her missing mother.

The NBC star briefly addressed the situation in a February 2 Instagram post, writing, "We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him."

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment," she continued. "We need you."

The TV star concluded her post by sharing a bible passage and penning, "bring her home."

