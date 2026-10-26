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Attorney General Todd Blanche 'May Have Engaged in Criminal Obstruction' While Shielding Donald Trump From Jeffrey Epstein Investigation, Report Claims

Split image of Todd Blanche, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Democrats have targeted Todd Blanche in a new report on Trump and the Epstein files.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

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A new report from House Judiciary Democrats on the relationship between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein contains damning accusations against Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The lengthy report, released on Monday, October 26, alleges that Blanche committed “criminal obstruction of justice” in an attempt to shield President Trump from crimes he may have committed during his friendship with the disgraced financier.

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Democrats Allege Todd Blanche Told Ghislaine Maxwell to Omit Testimony

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Photo of Democrats say Blanche directed Ghislaine Maxwell not to discuss an Epstein victim who could implicate Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Democrats say Blanche directed Ghislaine Maxwell not to discuss an Epstein victim who could implicate Donald Trump.

In the 50-page report outlining Trump's alleged crimes and a potential cover-up by the Trump administration, House Democrats allege, “Attorney General Blanche may have engaged in criminal obstruction of justice while acting on a mission to protect Trump.”

They argue that Blanche may have committed witness tampering when Blanche, the Deputy Attorney General, met with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted accomplice.

They accuse Blanche of directing Maxwell not to testify about a specific victim who could implicate Trump in the Epstein scandal, saying such instructions violate U.S. laws against hindering the flow of information about potential federal crimes to law enforcement and corrupting witness testimony.

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Democrats Eye Consequences for Epstein Cover-up

Photo of Rep. Raskin is the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.
Source: MEGA

Rep. Raskin is the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.

The report comes as Democrats are on the precipice of potentially taking back both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterms. Should Democrats win the House and Senate, they would have sufficient power to open up investigations and potentially impeach President Trump and White House officials for a potential Epstein cover-up.

“The women who survived Epstein deserve to be heard,” said Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. “Congress must have the complete files required by law, and an independent special counsel must investigate Epstein’s co-conspirators and DOJ’s cover-up.”

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The Report Also Includes a Horrifying New Allegation

Photo of The report contains a grisly new allegation against Trump.
Source: MEGA

The report contains a horrifying new allegation against Trump.

The report also finds a woman, former beauty queen Beatrice Keul, alleging that Trump r---- her in a 1993 encounter orchestrated by Epstein.

Trump has maintained through the Epstein files scandal that though he was friends with the financier in the '90s and early 2000s, he had no knowledge of his crimes and ended their friendship because Epstein was a "creep."

The report suggests otherwise, saying, "A growing body of evidence demonstrates that Donald Trump was an active participant in Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of young women during the mid-to-late 1990s."

Trump Has Tried to Quash Epstein Story for Years

Photo of The White House helped craft a memo trying to bury the Epstein scandal.
Source: MEGA

The White House helped craft a memo trying to bury the Epstein scandal.

While White House spokesperson Lauren Bis dismissed Judiciary Democrats' new report as a "desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump’s historic achievements," there is evidence that the Trump administration has attempted to crush the Epstein scandal for years.

In the summer of 2025, Trump's DOJ put out a controversial memo saying the files did not require release nor further investigation, angering Democrats and Republicans alike. Recent reporting shows that the White House was actively involved in crafting that memo.

When four Republican defectors signed their name to a petition to bring a vote on releasing the Epstein files to the House floor, Trump personally tried to convert some of the turncoats ahead of the vote.

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