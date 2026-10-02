NEWS Todd Chrisley Digs Through Trash to Find Daughter Savannah's Rings After They Got Thrown Away: Watch Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA Todd Chrisley hilariously helped out Savannah Chrisley find her rings.Todd Chrisley hilariously helped Savannah Chrisley find her rings. Autumn R. Hawkins Oct. 2 2026, Updated 2:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Todd Chrisley is a contender for father of the year after his latest stunt to help his daughter Savannah Chrisley. “This is so f------ stupid. It’s not even funny. This is not even my s---,” he complained an Instagram video, holding up a trash bag. Savannah shared a text overlaying the September 29 post that read, “My rings are in the trash, so dad went in,” adding, “He’s thrilled to be here.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) Source: @SAVANNAHCHRISLEY / INSTAGRAM Todd Chrisley helped daughter Savannah Chrisley by getting her rings out of the trash.

Did Todd Chrisley Find Savannah Chrisley’s Rings?

Source: MEGA Todd Chrisley had to rummage through trash, but he was able to relocate the rings.

After searching through food, Todd was able to retrieve Savannah’s rings from the trash. Savannah’s mom, Julie Chrisley, was also there during the ring retrieval, but only Todd got down to business in order to grab the rings from foil. Savannah jokingly added via text that her mom was not that helpful during the process. Savannah captioned the video, “Nothing says unconditional love like @toddchrisley in blue gloves, elbow deep in the trash for my rings 🧤🤣 Who’s the one in your family that always gets stuck cleaning up your mess?”

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Why Were Savannah Chrisley’s Rings in the Trash?

Source: Rampage/ MEGA Savannah Chrisley did not share why her rings ended up in the trash.

It’s unclear exactly how Savannah’s rings ended up in the trash.

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Fans Respond to Savannah Chrisley’s Video

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Source: Rampage/ MEGA Fans related to Savannah Chrisley and also praised Todd Chrisley for helping out.

The video garnered a ton of responses from fans who could also relate to the funny family moment, with many replying in the comments section with similar stories. “Oh boy my husband has had to do this several times. Once we were at the beach and the trash was taken to the dumpster. He made it just in time. Found my ring in a grocery bag,” one person shared. “Dads will really do anything for their daughters," said someone else. "Lol. They’ll complain the whole time but they’ll do it!” “😂. That’s unconditional love 😂,” another admirer penned, praising Todd.

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What Is Savannah Chrisley Working on Now?

Source: Rampage/ MEGA Savannah Chrisley has a podcast and also recently starred in another reality TV show.

Savannah currently has her realty license in Nashville, Tenn., runs her wellness and telehealth brand, GoodGirlRX, and is the host of her podcast, “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley.” She was also featured in the Lifetime docuseries The Chrisleys: Back to Reality alongside her family, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, and Nanny Faye Chrisley.

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Where to Watch ‘The Chrisleys: Back to Reality’?

Source: MEGA 'The Chrisleys: Back to Reality' is out now.