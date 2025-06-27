Todd Chrisley Says He 'Thought' of Wife Julie 'Every Second' While in Prison: 'She Was in My Spirit the Entire Time' 

In a sneak peek from My View with Lara Trump , airing Saturday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel, the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch opened up about the moment he saw Julie for the first time after more than two years apart — and how he never really felt separated from her.

“I think for me, I was never away from her because she was in my spirit the entire time. I thought of her every second of my day. And so when I hugged her the first time, it was like I was home,” Todd shared during the interview.

“It was not like I had been missing or I knew I was coming home to the same woman that I left. Now, when I say the same, I'm talking about in my heart spiritually. We have changed. And if we did not change in these 28 months, it would have been wasted,” he continued.