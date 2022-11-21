Todd Chrisley Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison, Julie Gets 7 For Bank & Tax Fraud
The verdict is in. On Monday, November 21, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison while wife Julie Chrisley was sentenced to 7.
They both also got 16 months of probation.
The spouses were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was also hit with wire fraud charges.
According to a report, Julie's lawyers previously requested the prison terms be staggered so she can be on supervised release for the sake of caring for their grandchildren and her mother-in-law.
The pair had been on house arrest since the conclusion of their trial, in which prosecutors accused them of falsifying documents to obtain more than $30 million in loans in addition to hiding funds to avoid paying taxes.
The reality stars, who faced up to 30 years behind bars, were originally set to receive their sentencing last month, but they filed a joint motion for a new trial with alleged evidence that a witness had "lied" on the stand.
As OK! previously reported, their two-week trial in Georgia wasn't captured by the Chrisley Knows Best cameras, and the fate of their show on the USA Network is currently up in the air.
Just a few days ago, their daughter Savannah Chrisley insisted the family was engaging in daily prayers while awaiting their conviction.
"They're pushing through. We're at a place where we put our faith in God," she shared. "We definitely don't put our faith in the system. In the end, the truth will prevail. And it may get harder before it gets easier, but we have faith."
The coupe are also in the midst of another family crisis, as son Grayson, 16, was involved in a car accident that sent him to the hospital in Tennessee. No arrests, charges nor citations were made at the scene.