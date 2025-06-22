New York Yankees Star Todd Frazier Reflects on Coaching His Son's Toms River Baseball Team After 1998 Little League World Series Win

Todd Frazier is back where baseball all started for him — at Toms River Little League.

The retired MLB all-star third basemen, who is now a sports analyst for the New York Yankees, sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! about what it's been like to coach his son Blake, 11 — who plays on the very same field where his dad's 1998 Little League World Championship team played more than 25 years ago.

Frazier recently had a full circle moment shooting a campaign with his son for OFF! at that Jersey Shore baseball field, where they participated in filming a video for the insect repellant brand on how to "Squish the Bug" both on and off the diamond.