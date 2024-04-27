Baseball Legend Bernie Williams Says Yankees Have the 'Opportunity to Do Something Special This Year' After 'Disappointing' 2023 Season

Williams explains: "But, they're realizing that it's not as easy and you have to play the games, you have to stay healthy, you have to get a couple breaks here and there and you have to keep that same great attitude — looking forward to the next game, looking forward to the next week and just building a season block by block and brick by brick so you can have an opportunity to play in the postseason."

Aside from baseball, one of Williams' greatest pride and joys is playing music — which is why he teamed up with Boehringer Ingelheim to launch the Tune In To Lung Health program, allowing the exploration of how music and breathing can help people cope with the physical and emotional burden of interstitial lung disease (ILD).

On Friday, May 3, Williams will return to his home of Puerto Rico for a Tune In To Lung Health event, with the goal of raising awareness about ILD after the rare disease took his father’s life more than two decades ago.