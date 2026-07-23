Tom Brady's Unexpected Political Path: Former Partner Reportedly Explored Presidential Bid for NFL Star

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After winning seven Super Bowls, could Tom Brady's next challenge be the White House? The beloved quarterback, 48, who stepped away from the football field in 2023 after 23 seasons, was reportedly the subject of a potential presidential push by a former business partner, per a news outlet.

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Tom Brady Reportedly Considered 2024 Republican Nomination

Source: MEGA Tom Brady's former business parter Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly conducted polling to see how Americans felt about the NFL star.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who is referred to as his former partner because he is currently serving a prison sentence, allegedly looked into the possibility of Brady launching a 2024 Republican presidential bid to challenge Donald Trump. Bankman-Fried reportedly took the idea a step further, asking his team to conduct polling on how American voters might respond to Brady as a potential candidate.

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Inside Tom Brady's Post-NFL Life

Source: MEGA Tom Brady made his NFL debut in November 2000.

Though Brady has yet to announce any political aspirations, the NFL star has stayed in the spotlight since retiring, becoming a broadcaster and even flirting with a potential WWE career, a move some speculate could pave the way for a future in politics. Brady's post-football life came under the microscope in the latest episode of The Sports Gossip Show, where former Fox News digital talent Charlotte Wilde offered a different explanation for Brady's many projects, calling it a "mid-life crisis."

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Critics Claim Tom Brady's Broadcaster Role Has Made Him Feel 'Invincible'

Source: MEGA A former Fox News digital staff member claimed that Tom Brady was surrounded by 'yes-men.'

In addition, she claimed that Fox and Brady's management team has made the retired athlete feel "invincible." "Having worked at Fox Sports, they gas their talent up more than any network that has ever existed. They also surround their talent with yes-men. They don’t say no to the people … they deem important,” Wilder said, per Awful Announcing. “They create an environment where everything is enabled, and no one says, ‘Should we think about this for a second?’" Wilder suggested that Brady embraced the "Fox ethos" and incorporated it into his public persona. "The way that Fox Sports conducts their coverage is the WWE of sports broadcasting," she said. "They play these things up, because Rupert Murdoch owns Fox. He and Jerry Jones, in 1994, saw that you could turn the NFL into a soap-opera. And Tom Brady … he has taken the Fox ethos, and turned that into the way he is living his life, and it isn’t working."

Tom Brady Reportedly Likes Being in Front of the Camera

Source: MEGA Tom Brady signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports in May 2022.