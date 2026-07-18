Tom Brady Slaps Logan Paul Onstage as Football Star Calls Out 'Nerd' in Heated Exchange

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Tom Brady and Logan Paul got into a heated exchange on stage at the Fanatics Fest on Friday, July 17. The former NFL star, 48, slapped the social media influencer, 31, across his face in front of the audience after they threw words at each other before New York Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns had to step in between them.

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Tom Brady just slapped Logan Paul.



Which fighter do you choose? pic.twitter.com/coVJqukPVR — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 18, 2026 Source: @EdKrassen/X Tom Brady smacked Logan Paul cross the face in a viral video.

Clips of the moment surfaced on social media, with Paul pulling away after Brady smacked him.

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Logan Paul Blasted Tom Brady on X After the Incident

Source: @EdKrassen/X 'Get your boy, bro,' Logan Paul was heard saying afterwards.

According to the WWE's video, the "Impaulsive" host was heard saying: “Yo, get your boy. Get your boy, bro. Get your boy. Take him that way; he’s going to get himself hurt. “ Shortly after the altercation, the professional wrestler spoke out on X and shared his side of the story. “This happened bc I was roasting Tom for beating him in flag football. And he tries to smack me ?? Horrible example for the kids. Aura -100 + Blocked. With a torn tricep," Paul wrote.

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Source: @loganpaul/Instagram Logan Paul suffered a tricep injury earlier this year.

The ex-New England Patriots athlete then replied back to Paul, penning: “I tried America… will try again next time I see this nerd. Dork." In May, Paul was injured during Saturday Night’s Main Event at a World Tag Team Championship match and suffered a torn tricep in his left arm. The former Vine star gave a health update to his fans that same month, sharing on Instagram how his recovery has been going so far.

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Logan Paul Suffered a Tricep Injury This Past May

Source: @loganpaul/Instagram Logan Paul revealed in May his recovery would take about six months.

"Tore my tricep, got surgery while wide awake, told doc I wanna feel it all. Still the Tag Team champ just FYI. They’re telling me 6 month recovery but I don’t believe them," he wrote alongside a photo gallery of himself getting medical treatment. On July 17 just before the Fanatics event, Paul also shared insight into his injury during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take: “The WWE medical team needs to tune in and medically clear me because I’m fine. I’m fine. They said six months. It’s been two and I’m fine. Put me in. The company needs me. I’m ready to go.” Brady and Paul's feud stretches back to earlier this year when Super Bowl winner said the vlogger wasn’t a real athlete because he only competed in the WWE and not on a field like him.

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Source: MEGA Tom Brady previously expressed interest in joining the WWE.