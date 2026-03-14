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Why Are Tom Brady and Logan Paul Feuding? Everything to Know After Viral Podcast Moment

why are tom brady and logan paul feuding everything to know
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and Logan Paul traded shots online following their heated podcast exchange.

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March 14 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

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Tom Brady and Logan Paul Exchanged Jabs During a Heated Podcast Appearance

why are tom brady and logan paul feuding everything to know
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady appeared on Logan Paul's podcast, where the two had a heated exchange.

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Tom Brady and Logan Paul just had a full-blown rumble.

The tension began when the seven-time Super Bowl winner appeared on the February 10 episode of Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast ahead of their involvement in the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 21.

"I'm told that I'm being flown out to Saudi Arabia to compete in a Fanatics flag football game with you," the boxer said, to which Brady responded, "I'm actually a little worried for you because you're a good athlete, but these guys are on another level."

As the atmosphere became intense, Paul firmly told Brady he is in "the highest level."

"I'm the level," he added, noting his high school football background and WWE performances are proof of his skills.

"No, you're not the level," Brady disagreed. "You're a good athlete, but when I'm thinking of Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, Justin Jefferson… it's cute. I love WWE, it's very cute, but this is like real football, this is real competition."

Paul interjected, saying, "Can Saquon Barkley do a flip off of the top rope? Have you not seen a moonsault off the top rope?"

The quarterback, who bluntly said WWE is "very cute," snapped back: "But honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition."

"I was an all-state linebacker. I rushed for 1,200 yards, 19 touchdowns my senior year," said Paul, though Brady immediately brushed it aside.

"Look, we all had our great paths. I won seven Super Bowls... you know what matters? This game. ... I'm glad you're finally going to participate in a contest that matters," he snapped back.

The influencer replied, "This guy's insane. The audacity of Tom Brady. I can't believe it. He wins seven Super Bowls and thinks he can go around talk about his flag football game like it's going to be the Pro Bowl."

"It's going to be way better than that," Brady maintained.

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Tom Brady Reposted the Viral Exchange

why are tom brady and logan paul feuding everything to know
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady shared a clip from the interview on X.

After the podcast moment went viral, Brady took to X and clarified a few things.

"I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be. If you're on my team you're going to be locked in, all out, and we're going to not just win... but dominate," he declared. "I do think @loganpaul has the right attitude and the effort will be there. How far that gets him will remain to be seen."

A few moments later, Brady retweeted his post alongside the text, "I was having a great morning and now I'm mad."

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Logan Paul Doubled Down on His Beef With Tom Brady

why are tom brady and logan paul feuding everything to know
Source: MEGA

Logan Paul uploaded reels and videos after the podcast interview.

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The tense back-and-forth was quickly carried over online when Paul posted a reel that showed him watching the episode, highlighting the part where Brady talked about the Philadelphia Eagles running back.

He then uploaded a video of himself doing football moves, including a recreation of Barkley's backwards hurdle jump.

Paul kept the feud going with a video compilation of his remarkable WWE moments, writing, "The NFL is cute @TomBrady."

In another episode of his podcast, Paul stated he'd be "more athletic" if one put him and Brady up "athletically against one another in a majority of sports."

He added, "He used the word 'cute' when talking about the WWE. I think in many ways, football is also cute because I'm a boxer and you can put most NFL players and basketball players in a ring and they'll get their a---- kicked by real boxers."

"I think, all around, most NFL players are better athletes than most WWE superstars, but I'm not sure that we could switch roles and it would be easy for either side," Paul continued. "Every sport, at the highest level, takes an insane level of dedication and specificity and skill set that you can't quite translate or copy and paste one into the other."

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WWE Stars Weighed in on the Feud

why are tom brady and logan paul feuding everything to know
Source: MEGA

Professional wrestlers called out Tom Brady for calling wrestling's athleticism 'very cute.'

Following Brady and Paul's heated debate, WWE stars at the WWE 2K Creator Fest came forward with scathing remarks for the five-time Super Bowl MVP.

World Heavyweight champion CM Punk said, "What's wrong with cute? I'm cute, Tom."

"I don't get annoyed. It just comes from a place of ignorance," WWE champ Drew McIntyre responded.

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman questioned what Brady has done, adding, "He's thrown a football across a field that was caught by [Rob] Gronkowski… Gronkowski deserves the credit. [Bill] Belichick and his girlfriend deserve the credit. But Tom Brady..."

Former two-time NXT champion Oba Femi also joined the conversation, daring Brady to see if he could survive the brutal training that comes with professional wrestling.

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Paul Heyman Called for a Brady-Paul Matchup

why are tom brady and logan paul feuding everything to know
Source: MEGA

Paul Heyman called out Tom Brady in a social media post.

On X, Heyman said he and Paul would easily outmatch Brady on their turf.

"If @TomBrady thinks @NikkiGlaser ripped him up at the Roast, he has no idea what @LoganPaul and I would do to him on the mic in front of a live @WWE audience on @Netflix!" the wrestling manager said.

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