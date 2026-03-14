Why Are Tom Brady and Logan Paul Feuding? Everything to Know After Viral Podcast Moment

Tom Brady appeared on Logan Paul's podcast, where the two had a heated exchange.

Tom Brady and Logan Paul just had a full-blown rumble.

The tension began when the seven-time Super Bowl winner appeared on the February 10 episode of Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast ahead of their involvement in the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 21.

"I'm told that I'm being flown out to Saudi Arabia to compete in a Fanatics flag football game with you," the boxer said, to which Brady responded, "I'm actually a little worried for you because you're a good athlete, but these guys are on another level."

As the atmosphere became intense, Paul firmly told Brady he is in "the highest level."

"I'm the level," he added, noting his high school football background and WWE performances are proof of his skills.

"No, you're not the level," Brady disagreed. "You're a good athlete, but when I'm thinking of Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham, Justin Jefferson… it's cute. I love WWE, it's very cute, but this is like real football, this is real competition."

Paul interjected, saying, "Can Saquon Barkley do a flip off of the top rope? Have you not seen a moonsault off the top rope?"

The quarterback, who bluntly said WWE is "very cute," snapped back: "But honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition."

"I was an all-state linebacker. I rushed for 1,200 yards, 19 touchdowns my senior year," said Paul, though Brady immediately brushed it aside.

"Look, we all had our great paths. I won seven Super Bowls... you know what matters? This game. ... I'm glad you're finally going to participate in a contest that matters," he snapped back.

The influencer replied, "This guy's insane. The audacity of Tom Brady. I can't believe it. He wins seven Super Bowls and thinks he can go around talk about his flag football game like it's going to be the Pro Bowl."

"It's going to be way better than that," Brady maintained.