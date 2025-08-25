NEWS Sparks Fly! Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Turn Heads at Oasis Concert Amid Romance Rumors Source: MEGA Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas turned heads at an Oasis concert as romance rumors swirl. OK! Staff Aug. 25 2025, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas sparked romance rumors once again as they were spotted enjoying an Oasis concert together. The duo appeared in a video shared by English producer and DJ Goldie, showcasing a lively night at Wembley Stadium in London. In the clip, the Mission: Impossible star reaches for his rumored girlfriend's hand while the iconic band rocked the stage.

Source: MEGA The duo turned heads at an Oasis concert.

Cruise, 63, seemed in high spirits as he snapped a smiling selfie with Goldie during the show, further fueling speculation surrounding their relationship. Their relationship began generating buzz in February when they dined together in London, sharing a taxi afterward. At the time, an insider told People it was a "professional dinner," explaining they were "discussing potential collaborations down the line."

Source: MEGA The rumored couple celebrated Ana de Armas’ 37th birthday together.

However, their time together has only grown since then. The Knives Out actress celebrated her 37th birthday with Cruise in May. Their outings included a helicopter ride on May 1 and a lavish dinner in London's upscale Marylebone district the following night. The rumored couple also made headlines after sneaking out of David Beckham's 50th birthday bash together, attempting to evade photographers in a black SUV.

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas slipped out of David Beckham’s birthday bash.

Following her birthday celebrations, de Armas praised her connection with Cruise during a May appearance on Good Morning America, revealing, "It's so much fun. We're definitely working on a lot of things. Not just one, but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I'm so excited." When spotted dining at Annabel's in London in June, an eyewitness told Page Six, "Tom looks enchanted by her. And she looks very happy with him." Their chemistry seems undeniable, as they recently enjoyed a private getaway in Spain, complete with a boat ride under the sun.

Source: Good Morning America/YouTube Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas recently vacationed in Vermont together.

Source: MEGA They previously shared a helicopter ride together.