Tom Cruise Is 'Attracted' to 'Fun' Ana de Armas, Claims Insider: 'Something Is Up Between Them'

"It seems something is up between Tom and Ana," a source dished to a news outlet. "Despite the age difference — at 62, he's nearly 26 years her senior — they make a great, good-looking couple. Ana is a lot of fun — Tom is going to be attracted to that."

Cruise and de Armas also visited a London heliport together in March. In mid-April, the starlet arrived from Madrid with her two dogs and reunited with Cruise. Prior to that, de Armas dated Manuel Anido Cuesta, stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Cane and was also linked to Ben Affleck.

Cruise has remained single since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes. "Ever since he got blindsided by the divorce from Katie, Tom has hardly dated," the source said. "But Ana could be the one."