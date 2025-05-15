Tom Cruise Is 'Attracted' to 'Fun' Ana de Armas, Claims Insider: 'Something Is Up Between Them'
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas stirred romance rumors after several public appearances together in London.
The pair first appeared together just before Valentine’s Day outside a restaurant in London’s Soho. They left with takeout bags, posed for selfies and rode off in a taxi. Sources said they dined with their agents, but the outing fueled speculation about a deeper connection.
On May 3, Cruise and de Armas left David Beckham’s 50th birthday party at Core in Notting Hill, crouching in the back of an SUV. Days earlier, they joined the actress' friends in a London park and celebrated her 37th birthday at KOL.
"It seems something is up between Tom and Ana," a source dished to a news outlet. "Despite the age difference — at 62, he's nearly 26 years her senior — they make a great, good-looking couple. Ana is a lot of fun — Tom is going to be attracted to that."
Cruise and de Armas also visited a London heliport together in March. In mid-April, the starlet arrived from Madrid with her two dogs and reunited with Cruise. Prior to that, de Armas dated Manuel Anido Cuesta, stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Cane and was also linked to Ben Affleck.
Cruise has remained single since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes. "Ever since he got blindsided by the divorce from Katie, Tom has hardly dated," the source said. "But Ana could be the one."
The insider pointed to Cruise's past relationships with Spanish-speaking actresses like Sofía Vergara and Penélope Cruz but suggested de Armas represents something new. de Armas, an Oscar nominee, holds leading roles in No Time to Die, The Gray Man, Ghosted and the upcoming Ballerina. "This is not a case of someone using someone to propel their career," the source added. "Ana is established in her own right. This could get serious real fast."
Hollywood icon Cruise's romantic history has captivated the public for decades. He had early flings with Melissa Gilbert, Rebecca De Mornay, Patti Scialfa and even Cher.
- New Couple Alert? Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors as They Leave London Restaurant Together
- Ana de Armas Cozies Up to Boyfriend Manuel Anido Cuesta After Tom Cruise Romance Rumors: Photos
- Youthful Tom Cruise Shows Off Biceps in Tight Shirt at Surprise Cannes Film Festival Appearance: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
His marriages to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman (with whom he adopted two children) and Holmes (fathering daughter Suri) were highly publicized. Notable relationships include Cruz and a brief connection with Vergara. More recently, he was linked to Hayley Atwell and Elsina Khayrova.
Despite his turbulent dating life, Cruise keeps his personal life private. In fact, neither Cruise nor de Armas has commented on the nature of their relationship.
He did however reflect on the constant attention surrounding his dating life in a 2012 interview with Playboy.
"This is something I learned growing up, moving and always being the new kid. There's what people say, and there's reality, and you can't worry about stuff like that... Life is not a matter of trying to prove anything to anybody," he said at the time.