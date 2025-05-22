NEWS Tom Cruise Cracks Up as He Reacts to Fans Poking Fun at the 'Chaotic' Way He Eats Popcorn: Watch Source: @PatMcAfeeShow/x;@seifwtf/x Tom Cruise addressed fans who are poking fun at him for the way he tosses popcorn in his mouth.

Earlier this week, a video of Tom Cruise grabbing fistfuls of popcorn and tossing it in his mouth went viral on social media, with many fans poking fun at his odd eating style. Despite the jabs, the actor, 62, had no hard feelings, laughing off the ordeal when he appeared on the Thursday, May 22, episode of "The Pat McAfee Show."

Tom Cruise Asked About the Way He Eats Popcorn

The show's co-host Darius Butler asked the Mission: Impossible star about his technique after he expressed his disbelief over it the day prior. "I saw you with the people, in the theater. I gotta get to the bottom of this, because there are questions. Now, you're Tom Cruise and you do everything a little different. I’ve never seen anyone eat popcorn like this," Butler confessed to the dad-of-three. "Are you actually eating popcorn or are you full of s--- right here, TC? I’ve got to know."

Cruise cracked up and replied, "Man, I’m eating popcorn." "They know when I’m going to these movies that I’m watching, I’m eating popcorn," he said with a laugh of attending his own movie screenings.

Fans Make Fun of Tom Cruise

To add onto the Tom/popcorn lore: I need y’all to realize THIS is how he eats popcorn pic.twitter.com/TZ9UT3xcxb — Seif 🇵🇸 (@seifwtf) May 19, 2025

When the video first made the rounds on X, some media users couldn't help but poke fun at the action star, with one asking, "Why is it so chaotic?" "This is how my dad eats popcorn," another person confessed, while a third individual tweeted, "I’ve never seen another human being eat popcorn like Tom Cruise." The Risky Business lead also went viral for another video in which he called out a fan at a screening for finishing the snack before the film began. "You ate all your popcorn already!" he told the man. "You have to get some more."

Cruise has been traveling around the globe to promote Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. As usual, the Top Gun actor did all of his own stunts for the movie — some of which nearly threatened his life. "I didn’t realize, like, that amount of force of air, I can’t breathe. So I had to figure out how you’re taking the wind, and you’re breathing down here like this," he explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon of when he had to hang off a plane's wing mid-air. "I mean, the air particles coming off that propeller are traveling at the speed of sound, so the air is going around the fuselage like this. And the force of the air when I got close to the fuselage was brutal."

Source: mega The 'Jack Reacher' actor plans to make action movies until he's 100.