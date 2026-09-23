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Tom Cruise Dishes on Whether He'd Appear in One of Taylor Swift's Music Videos: 'She's a Brilliant Writer'

tom cruise on joining taylor swift music video
Source: MEGA; @CHARTSTSWIFTY/X

Tom Cruise talked about the possibility of working with the Taylor Swift on a future music video.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 7:18 a.m. ET

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Tom Cruise has opened up about whether he would appear in one of Taylor Swift’s music videos.

During the Tuesday, September 22, world premiere and royal film performance of his movie Digger, the action star was asked by a news outlet about the possibility of appearing in one of Swift’s upcoming projects.

“First of all, I make movies; let’s make movies,” he dished in a clip.

Cruise then had plenty of praise for the “Love Story” hitmaker and her creative work.

“I think she's such a talent in anything she does. She's absolutely brilliant; she's a brilliant writer,” Cruise gushed.

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image of Tom Cruise discussed the possibility of working with Taylor Swift on a future project.
Source: @CHARTSTSWIFTY/X

Tom Cruise discussed the possibility of working with Taylor Swift on a future project.

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He also pointed to another side of Swift's career that could make a future collaboration especially interesting.

“Her ability to, you know, we were talking about it, and I was like, if she ever decided to direct, she could be a director of feature films. I know she does her videos, and she does a beautiful job, so it would be amazing to work with her on anything. I respect her and her family and her husband. They're very magical," Cruise suggested.

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Source: @CHARTSTSWIFTY/X
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Cruise and Swift Talk Football

image of Tom Cruise praised Taylor Swift's songwriting and said she could direct feature films.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise praised Taylor Swift's songwriting and said she could direct feature films.

As OK! previously reported, Swift and Cruise were spotted sitting side by side in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14 evening as her husband, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Denver Broncos.

The two stars apparently had plenty to talk about during the game, with Cruise later revealing that Swift gave him a quick lesson in sports.

"She was schooling me on football. For real," he confessed during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on September 17.

"She knows her stuff,” the actor continued. "She knew nothing about football when she met Travis."

Their conversation went beyond what was happening on the field, too. Cruise said the pair also found time to talk about their respective careers.

"First of all, she’s a genius. I’ve been following her since she was a kid," he added.

Cruise also gave host Jimmy Fallon a glimpse into Swift's personality while looking back on their time together in the suite.

"She’s funny, she’s got such a great sense of humor,” he reflected. “A brilliant writer also, by the way. A brilliant musician and director — very skilled.”

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Source: THE TONIGHT STARRING JIMMY FALLON/YOUTUBE
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Cruise Gushes Over Swift's Wedding

image of The actor revealed Taylor Swift taught him more about football during their stadium outing.
Source: MEGA

The actor revealed Taylor Swift taught him more about football during their stadium outing.

Cruise wasn't done praising Swift, as he also reflected on her wedding to Kelce.

Cruise was present when Swift and Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3 in front of 1,000 of their closest friends and family.

"Everybody there, all their friends — they’re a beautiful couple and magical in their own right," he gushed.

Swift Announces New Music

image of Tom Cruise also praised Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while recalling their wedding celebration.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise also praised Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce while recalling their wedding celebration.

Swift also had a major update of her own to share.

On September 23, the singer announced in an Instagram post that she would be releasing a new single titled “Patient Zero” on September 25.

“I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single Patient Zero will be out on September 25 and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours,” she wrote.

The announcement was accompanied by four emojis of the numeral zero.

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