Tom Cruise Eyes Shocking Reunion With Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman in 'Days of Thunder 2': Source

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More than two decades after their high-profile divorce, source claim Tom Cruise is looking to reconnect with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman on the big screen. The exes, who tied the knot in 1990, starred together in the film Days of Thunder that same year, and insiders alleged discussions are underway for them to reunite in the sequel, which is officially in the works.

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Tom Cruise 'Wants' Onscreen Reunion With Nicole Kidman

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001.

"Tom wants it to happen. Is there room for Nicole Kidman to show up in Days of Thunder 2? Yes, and in terms of dealmaking, it's not a difficult path," the insider spilled to National Enquirer. In the first film, Cruise, 64, portrayed a rookie NASCAR driver whose career is threatened after a serious crash, while Kidman, 59, starred as his love interest, a neurosurgeon who treats him for his injuries.

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The Ball Is in 'Nicole's Court'

Source: MEGA Sources believe the film would make 'more money' with Nicole Kidman's involvement.

The source claimed it would be a "big leap" for Kidman to "jump onto a 'bro movie,'" adding, "Even if she's just going to do a signature, one-scene cameo, it has to be creatively perfect for her to do it." Though Kidman has yet to agree to a potential deal, the source reported that producers believe it will make "more money" if she appears in the sequel, even if just for a quick scene. "The ball is in Nicole’s, and only Nicole’s, court," the insider claimed. "Nicole is a powerful, big-time producer in her own right, and nobody can strong-arm her into a job she doesn’t want to do."

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Inside Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's 10-Year Marriage

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman said Tom Cruise 'swept' her off her feet when they met on set.

Cruise and Kidman famously met on the set of the sports film in the early '90s, with the Babygirl actress later admitting her "jaw dropped" when she saw him for the first time. "He basically swept me off my feet. I fell madly, passionately in love," she told Vanity Fair in 2002. "And as happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life — I was like, ‘Forget it. This is it.’ I was consumed by it, willingly."

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Divorce Was 'Hard,' Says Actress

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's separation was confirmed in September 2025.