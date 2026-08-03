Keith Urban Is 'Absolutely Devastated' Over Ex-Wife Nicole Kidman Allegedly Moving on With New Man After Divorce: Source

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Keith Urban is reportedly struggling to move forward following his split from ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

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Source: MEGA A source claimed Keith Urban is having a difficult time after reports linked Nicole Kidman to businessman Michael Reinstein.

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According to a news outlet, the country singer is "absolutely devastated" after reports surfaced that the Oscar winner has allegedly started seeing someone new just months after their divorce. Kidman was recently photographed spending time with private equity businessman Michael Reinstein during a trip to Portofino, Italy.

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Urban Reportedly Held Out Hope for a Reconciliation

Source: MEGA Insiders alleged Keith Urban had hoped he and Nicole Kidman might eventually reconcile following their divorce.

An insider claimed Urban hasn't completely given up on the possibility of rekindling his relationship with Kidman. “Up until now, the door had been firmly closed on his relationship with Nicole,” the insider alleged. “But now he still had hopes there might be a chance at reconciliation. He's absolutely devastated and is going through that feeling of deep loss all over again.” Despite those feelings, the source said the country star understands it's time to look ahead. “Seeing Nicole seemingly moving on is permitting him to do the same,” the insider added. “Don't be surprised if Keith steps out with a 'revenge romance' of his own.”

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Kidman Reportedly Chose to Move Forward

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman was photographed spending time with Michael Reinstein during a recent trip to Portofino, Italy.

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Kidman reportedly filed for divorce in September 2025 after nearly 19 years of marriage, with Urban moving out of the family's home a few months earlier. According to previous reports, Urban wanted to repair the relationship, but insiders claimed Kidman had already made up her mind. "Keith absolutely wanted Nicole back," the source told RadarOnline.com. "He believed they could work through their problems. Nicole had already moved on." Another insider alleged that the Practical Magic actress "made it clear the marriage was over" and is now focused on maintaining "a healthy co-parenting relationship" with Urban for the sake of their two daughters, adding that "romance is off the table."

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Kidman Sparks Romance Rumors in Italy

Source: MEGA Reports have suggested that Nicole Kidman is focused on co-parenting with Keith Urban while keeping her personal life private.

As OK! previously reported, Kidman fueled romance speculation after she was spotted chatting with Reinstein during an Italian getaway in Portofino on July 18. Wearing a chic white silk tank top and matching skirt, the 59-year-old actress stepped onto a hotel balcony to enjoy some fresh air while spending time with the Beverly Hills businessman. Although the outing sparked dating rumors, the pair appeared to be enjoying a friendly conversation during the visit. Kidman kept her look effortlessly elegant with her hair down and minimal accessories, while Reinstein wore a navy shirt, matching shorts and black sunglasses.

Reports Claim the Rumored Romance Has Been Kept Private