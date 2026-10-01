NEWS Tom Cruise Stops to Comfort 'Distressed' Woman, Then Realizes She’s Just Doomscrolling: Watch Source: MEGA; @DELANEY/ X Tom Cruise paused to check on a woman he thought was upset but found she was just browsing her phone. Joshua Sila Oct. 1 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tom Cruise stopped mid-stride to check on a woman he assumed was having a rough day, only to discover she was simply glued to her phone. "When tom cruise thinks you're in distress so he checks on you but you were just doom scrolling and got the surprise of a lifetime 😂" read the caption of the now-viral clip shared to TikTok.

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I would've start crying and telling him I need a long hug 'cause I had a bad day — Sappho Arimateea (@SapphoA73177) September 27, 2026 Source: @SapphoA73177/x

He Spotted Her During a Routine Walkthrough

Source: MEGA; @DELANEY/ X The moment was captured by CCTV.

Security camera footage captured the moment the Mission: Impossible lead walked past a break room while flanked by his security team. The woman sat with her back to the open door, head down and hunched over her phone. Rather than keep walking, Cruise doubled back into the room, apparently concerned she might be upset about something.

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She Had No Idea Who Had Just Walked In

Source: MEGA; @DELANEY/ X The woman was stunned to discover the actor was standing so close to her.

The woman had no clue a Hollywood icon was standing behind her until he tapped her on the shoulder. She looked up, stunned, and managed only two words. "I was in complete shock," she recalled. "He smiled, and all I could say was, 'Tom Cruise?'"

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They Shared a Fist Bump

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Source: MEGA; @DELANEY/ X Tom Cruise shared a light moment with the individual before he continued on his way.

The pair exchanged a quick fist bump before the box-office powerhouse continued on his way, seemingly satisfied she was fine. The exchange lasted only a few seconds, but it was enough for the woman to catch on camera and later post online, where it quickly picked up steam.

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He Circled Back Before Heading Out

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise took the same route again as he walked out of the building.

In a smaller detail that made the moment land even better online, Cruise reportedly passed through the same area again later, this time on his way out. This time, the woman asked for a photo with the Born on the Fourth of July performer. The repeat walkthrough only added to the charm of the clip for viewers who found the whole interaction almost too wholesome to be real.

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The Internet Couldn't Get Enough

Source: MEGA The clip got lots of reaction on social media.