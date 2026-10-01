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Tom Cruise Stops to Comfort 'Distressed' Woman, Then Realizes She’s Just Doomscrolling: Watch

Image of Tom Cruise and (inset) Tom Cruise with Klementina.
Source: MEGA; @DELANEY/ X

Tom Cruise paused to check on a woman he thought was upset but found she was just browsing her phone.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET

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Tom Cruise stopped mid-stride to check on a woman he assumed was having a rough day, only to discover she was simply glued to her phone.

"When tom cruise thinks you're in distress so he checks on you but you were just doom scrolling and got the surprise of a lifetime 😂" read the caption of the now-viral clip shared to TikTok.

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He Spotted Her During a Routine Walkthrough

Split image of Tom Cruise and Tom Cruise with Klementina.
Source: MEGA; @DELANEY/ X

The moment was captured by CCTV.

Security camera footage captured the moment the Mission: Impossible lead walked past a break room while flanked by his security team.

The woman sat with her back to the open door, head down and hunched over her phone.

Rather than keep walking, Cruise doubled back into the room, apparently concerned she might be upset about something.

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She Had No Idea Who Had Just Walked In

Split image of Tom Cruise and Tom Cruise with Klementina.
Source: MEGA; @DELANEY/ X

The woman was stunned to discover the actor was standing so close to her.

The woman had no clue a Hollywood icon was standing behind her until he tapped her on the shoulder. She looked up, stunned, and managed only two words.

"I was in complete shock," she recalled. "He smiled, and all I could say was, 'Tom Cruise?'"

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They Shared a Fist Bump

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Split image of Tom Cruise and Tom Cruise with Klementina.
Source: MEGA; @DELANEY/ X

Tom Cruise shared a light moment with the individual before he continued on his way.

The pair exchanged a quick fist bump before the box-office powerhouse continued on his way, seemingly satisfied she was fine.

The exchange lasted only a few seconds, but it was enough for the woman to catch on camera and later post online, where it quickly picked up steam.

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He Circled Back Before Heading Out

Image of Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise took the same route again as he walked out of the building.

In a smaller detail that made the moment land even better online, Cruise reportedly passed through the same area again later, this time on his way out. This time, the woman asked for a photo with the Born on the Fourth of July performer.

The repeat walkthrough only added to the charm of the clip for viewers who found the whole interaction almost too wholesome to be real.

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The Internet Couldn't Get Enough

Image of Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA

The clip got lots of reaction on social media.

Reactions poured in fast, with many admitting they'd have completely forgotten their bad mood the moment the Top Gun star appeared.

"Imagine doom-scrolling in peace and suddenly Tom Cruise appears asking if you're okay; I'd forget what I was even upset about," one commenter wrote.

Another quipped, "Can you imagine turning around and seeing Tom Cruise there! LOL flabbergasted!"

"My soul would actually leave my body if that happened," another commenter admitted.

One more viewer joked, "I think I need to doom scroll more in public... just incase Tom Cruise is around."

The moment came as Digger, Cruise's upcoming dark comedy from Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, hits theaters this week.

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