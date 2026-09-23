NEWS Tom Cruise, 64, Looks Dapper in Classic Black Tuxedo at 'Digger' Premiere in London: Photos Source: MEGA Tom Cruise brought his signature movie-star energy to London as he celebrated the world premiere of his latest film, 'Digger.' Taylor Camp Sept. 22 2026, Updated 10:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Tom Cruise was all smiles as he stepped out for the world premiere of his highly anticipated new movie, Digger. The 64-year-old actor looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie while attending the star-studded Royal Film Performance at London's Leicester Square on Tuesday, September 22.

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Tom Cruise Looked Dapper at the 'Digger' Premiere

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise kept things classic for the occasion, stepping onto the carpet in a sharp black tuxedo and matching bow tie.

Cruise commanded attention as he made his way down the carpet in his sleek black-and-white ensemble. The Mission: Impossible star switched between wearing dark sunglasses and showing off his signature smile as he posed for photographers. At one point, Cruise appeared particularly animated as he gestured toward the crowd. The event marked the world premiere of Digger ahead of its theatrical release next month.

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Tom Cruise Draws a Star-Studded Crowd

Source: MEGA The 64-year-old accessorized his formal look with dark sunglasses as he greeted photographers at the London event.

Cruise wasn't the only major name attending the London celebration. Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for the Royal Film Performance, joining Cruise and other members of the movie's cast and creative team at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square. The premiere served as a benefit for the Film and TV Charity and marked the organization's 73rd Royal Film Performance.

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Tom Cruise Takes on a Very Different Role in 'Digger'

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise has spent more than four decades in Hollywood, building a career that has included everything from dramas to blockbuster action franchises.

Cruise plays Digger Rockwell in director Alejandro G. Iñárritu's new original film. According to Warner Bros., the movie follows the "most powerful man in the world" as he races to prove he's humanity's savior before a disaster he unleashed destroys everything. The project represents Cruise's first collaboration with the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

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Tom Cruise Is Joined by an A-List Cast

Source: MEGA 'Digger' marks Tom Cruise's first collaboration with Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iňárritu.

Cruise has plenty of famous costars joining him in the dark comedy. Digger also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons. Iñárritu directed and cowrote the movie, while Cruise also served as one of its producers. Cruise previously said he had never worked on a project that challenged him in quite the same way as Digger.

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Tom Cruise Remains One of Hollywood's Biggest Stars

Source: MEGA The actor appeared animated while working the carpet, smiling, gesturing and interacting with the crowd gathered for the premiere.

More than four decades into his career, Cruise continues to be a major presence on the big screen and the red carpet. The actor has spent recent years leading blockbuster franchises including Mission: Impossible and Top Gun, with Top Gun: Maverick becoming one of the biggest commercial successes of his career. Now, Digger gives Cruise the opportunity to show audiences a different side of himself by stepping away from his familiar action-heavy roles. At the London premiere, Cruise appeared to be enjoying the moment, smiling and interacting with the crowd as he celebrated the latest chapter of his lengthy Hollywood career.

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Tom Cruise is Preparing for Digger's Theatrical Release

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise's latest role offers a change of pace following his years of headline making stunts in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise.