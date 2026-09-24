Tom Cruise Calls Taylor Swift's Family and Husband Travis Kelce 'Magical'

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Tom Cruise can't stop gushing in praise of Taylor Swift and her husband, Travis Kelce. Recently, he was asked if fans could ever see a Cruise-Swift collab in the near future. While answering the question, the action king called the billionaire pop star and her family "very magical."

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Tom Cruise Called Taylor Swift & Her Family 'Very Magical'

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise gushed in praise of Taylor Swift and her husband, Travis Kelce.

In a clip shared by @chartstswifty on X, the Mission: Impossible actor was asked what his answer would be if the "Bad Blood" singer called him and asked him to be in her music video. To this, Cruise replied with a smile, "You know, first of all, I make movies, you know. Let's go make a movie!" He then added about Swift, "I think she's such a talent in anything she does. She's absolutely brilliant; she's a brilliant writer."

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Source: MEGA Tom Cruise was asked what his answer would be if Taylor Swift called him and asked him to be in her music video.

The actor then confessed that the thought of Swift getting behind the lens to direct a project had actually crossed his mind. Cruise said, "Her ability to, you know, we were talking about it, and I was like, if she ever decided to direct, she could be a director of feature films. I know she does her videos, and she does a beautiful job, so it would be amazing to work with her on anything." "I respect her and her family and her husband. They're very magical," he finally concluded.

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Swift and Cruise Were Spotted Together at Travis Kelce's Game

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise were recently spotted watching Travis Kelce's big game together earlier this month.

These comments come after the two Hollywood fan favorites were spotted watching Kelce's big game together earlier this month. At Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos, the singer and action hero shared a suite together along with the rest of Swift and Kelce's families. As Pat McAfee talked about the experience on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, “That was the most ‘into it’ suite we’ve ever been in. Watching them experience a game was fantastic.”

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise was also invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.